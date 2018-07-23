Fortnite’s Slurp Juice to Receive Buff in Next Update

One of Fortnite’s most useful items is receiving a nice buff with the next update.

The Slurp Juice, which currently gives out 25 HP and 25 shield will now be reworked to actually give out more health and shield.

The new buff will give out 75 points of healing but will prioritze your hit points first before adding onto your shield. This means if you’re at 25 health you’ll be able to heal fully with the Slurp Juice but won’t receive any bonuses to your shield.

Epic Games has confirmed the buff in a Reddit comment. Here’s what it reads:

Dude, don’t skimp on the deets! :p In 5.10 Slurp will give 75 points (2hp/s), but prioritize HP first. If HP is full it’ll go to Shield.

By ticking at 2 HP a second, the healing will happen much quicker allowing players to get back into the fights quicker. There doesn’t seem to be any indication of the consumption time changing so this is an all-around good buff for the Slurp Juice.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

