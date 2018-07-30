10 Hungry Shark World Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

For sea life aficionados, “Shark Week” should be every week.

While the more fearful of us consider that request wholly unsafe, Ubisoft pleased those shark fanatics with a sequel to Hungry Shark Evolution. Hungry Shark World arrived and has stayed near the top of the mobile gaming charts for years.

This massive sequel has garnered even more attention now that its been ported over to home consoles. With over 20 shark species to evolve, exotic sea locations to explore, and plenty of other species to consume, Hungry Shark World offers a whole lot of gameplay. Our tips guide covers each and every inch of this shark simulator perfectly.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Hungry Shark World:

1. Don’t Stop Moving and Don’t Stop Eating!

• Hungry Shark World is a fast-paced game where your shark stays alive as long as its hunger is satiated. So as soon as you start a stage, start munching and keep that process going for as long as possible. Swim along the surface for a while so you can consume a few hapless human victims and birds (doing that entails diving, then swimming back up to the surface with some added boost to go airborne).

• Keep an eye out for golden marine life and gobble them up, especially when a “Gold Rush” is activated. And when you come across a school of fish, make sure you eat the whole lot of ’em. Just keep eating as much as possible if you want to get that Gold Rush meter going. You’ll need all the Gold you can get in order to upgrade any of your sharks’ stats. By the way, you can earn extra coins from a “Survival Bonus,” which is a time meter bonus that’s determined by how long you’ve survived during a stage playthrough.

2. Keep an Eye Out for Land and Sea Threats

• Your shark can die from hunger, of course. But it can also get wiped out by a wealth of other threats. Other sharks, sea mines, poisonous marine animals, barracudas, scuba divers etc. can take you out pretty quickly if you aren’t too careful. You can eat those enemies (avoid the ones that poison you!) if you have a certain size of shark in play during a stage playthrough. You should wait until the more dangerous types of prey are unaware of your presence before you try eating them. Get the jump on them before they get the jump on you!

3. Don’t Stay on Shore Too Long!

• Your shark can also make land and take out a few humans here and there. But don’t linger in that area for too long! The feds will come running and blast you into nothingness. It doesn’t take too long for them to wipe you out, too – three or four bullets are all it takes for them to put any of your sharks down. So gobble up a few humans, then quickly make your way back into the ocean before the cops come calling!

4. Fully Upgrade the Map for a Stage

• You can put your Coins and Gems towards purchasing the map for any stage you’ve unlocked. Try to fully upgrade the map for a stage so you can collect everything it has to offer. Before long, you’ll know where all the Coins, Daily Chests, Letters, and most rewarding prey your shark can eat are. Upgraded maps will help you collect everything a single stage has to offer.

5. Try to Complete Each Mission for During a Stage Playthrough

• Every stage has three current missions you’ll want to complete in order to pick up a nice amount of Coins. There’s always going to be a mission included that can only be completed during a single stage playthrough – this mission type resets if you’re unable to complete it and you’ll have to try to beat it again.

• As for multi-missions, your completion progress carries over from a past stage playthrough. Try completing Single missions first before you focus on completing multi missions. While playing, just pause the game to check on your mission completion status.

6. Shark Upgrades!

• Every one of your sharks has three upgradable stats – Speed, Bite, and Boost. You should focus more on upgrading your Bite to its max level first – a higher Bite stat rating helps you chew up your prey much quicker. The second stat you should spend your coins on more is Speed – a faster shark means it can escape from dangerous foes a lot easier and move through the ocean at a faster pace. The Boost is the last stat you should really go crazy spending coins on – a higher Boost stat helps your shark boost around the ocean at a faster pace.

7. How About Them Shark Types, Though?

• There are seven shark size you can unlock – xS, S, M, L, xL, xxl, and !!. Each shark size type comes with a bunch of different sharks, as well. Unlocking a new shark type occurs when you completely fill the purple growth meter seen on the stage results screen.

• After unlocking a new shark, click on them to get an idea of what they’re capable of eating, what items and pets they can equip, and what obstacles they can break. The bigger the shark, the better they’ll perform. So once you unlock a larger shark type, re-visit an older stage so you can open up previously inaccessible areas and eat the type of sea life that gave your smaller shark problems during past stage playthroughs.

8. Pets and Items!

• Your shark can actually perform some prey hunting with a few assists. You can aid their sea munching efforts by attaching a Pet and equippable item onto it. You can purchase a few starter Pets with Gems at first, but you’ll need to unlock certain shark types or complete a major task before the rest of your Pets become available.

• As for the equippable items you can stick onto your shark, you can only get them by unlocking new sharks. Click on any of your Pets and other items to find out what they can do – equip the ones that match your playstyle the most. Each pet comes with a certain numerical booster tied to your prey consumption. Some of them also offer other advantages. The equippable items offer some boosts as well, such as the “Recycler Cannon” (you’ll need this item in order to take out land and sky threats).

9. Don’t Forget About Your Boosters and Clothing

• There’s two other sets of goods that can increase your stage playthrough points and improve your shark’s performance – Boosters and Clothing. Before you hop into the ocean, make sure these item types are equipped to your current shark. Over time, you can unlock a entire clothing set and earn a bunch of extra stat increases. Focus on obtaining an entire clothing set before you go on to purchase the next one. As for the ability boosters, you’ll need Gems in order to purchase and upgrade them.

• The “Booby Trap” booster can be obtained just by watching a video advertisement, but you’ll need Gems in order to improve it. This booster especially comes in handy when you choose to end your run in an area that’s populated by a bunch of prey and other obstacles. The “Treasure Detector” is also great if you’d rather save your coins and not waste them on purchasing/upgrading a map. The Treasure Detector does all the hard work of finding all those great items for you! Every booster comes in handy, so play around with them all to find your favorites.

10. See That Envelope in the Right Corner of the Main Menu? Click on That ASAP!

• Those prized Gems are pretty hard to come by. During gameplay, you can find them by following a trail of purple mist to schools of fish that give up Gems once consumed. They’re harder to munch on, so boosting right into them will better your chances of gobbling them up.

• If you want to increase the amount of Gems you can earn at a quicker pace near the start of the game, check out the “Community” tab. You can find that by tapping on the white envelope in the bottom right corner on the main menu. Just complete all of the easy tasks listed within that menu to quickly amass some Gems. After completing them all, you’ll probably have enough Gems to purchase the “Gold Magnet” power-up.

