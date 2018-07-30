Madden NFL 19: All New Features

EA Sports is introducing a lot of new things into Madden NFL 19 in an effort in making this feel like a brand new experience for the long-running franchise.

Here are the new features you can expect to see in Madden NFL 19.

One thing EA Sports is pushing is real player motion. This means players can expect to see more realistic animations with the players in an effort to match the actual on field product. This is something EA works with every year and it looks like they are making a bigger push for it now.

Three things EA Sports is pushing are fan favorite celebrations, push the pile and one cut. Here’s what they detail on their website:

Fan Favorite Celebrations Celebrate your way with a full collection of fan-favorite signature celebrations and bring the swagger of today’s NFL.

Push The Pile Push blockers rather than maneuver around them for tough yards.

One Cut Accelerate and stop on a dime for explosive cuts to break through defenses.



You can read more about the revamped control options here.

Madden Ultimate Team is also receiving changes like it does every year but here’s what we can expect this year. There’s a lot to look at as evidenced by this EA Sports post so we’ll do our best to pick out what’s important. You can also read the post in its entirety right here.

You now have full access and visibility into all the upgrade options that player has. Also note that some Tiers require Training while others require a specific item. Navigating through the different tiers will also show you what that player’s new ratings will be every step of the way.

This will certainly make upgrading your players much easier and less of a hassle. There are a lot of players to juggle with so anywhere to streamline the process will be greatly appreciated.

Solo Battles are giving players a chance to have the competitive feel of the Weekend League but instead go against the CPU.

Another feature we’re really excited to talk about is Solo Battles. Solo Battles brings the competitive feel of Weekend League to players who are more comfortable taking on the CPU. There will be 13 games per week, and in each game you will try to earn the highest Battle Score. Battle Score is earned from completing a Solo Battle game, winning a Solo Battle game, and the stats you accumulate in that game. There’s one additional factor for determining how many Battle Points you can earn and that’s by choosing your modifier. The modifier is a combination of difficulty and game style. The higher the difficulty, the higher the multiplier. Solo Battle games are full game challenges vs. the CPU. The quarter length is set to three minutes and you will have only one chance to record the best possible results. There is no restarting or replaying a Solo Battles game like you can in a traditional Solo Challenge. Each week your goal will be pretty straightforward – earn as many Battle Points as possible. The reward structure for Solo Battles will look fairly similar to Weekend League. There are 14 different reward tiers, which includes players who are in the Top 100. We’re not quite ready to detail the exact rewards for launch, but we plan on sharing those details when we get closer to that date. There’s one more really unique aspect to Solo Battles worth mentioning. While you are playing against the CPU, the roster will be comprised of real-life MUT teams. That means if you are participating in MUT, you are potentially eligible to have your team chosen and represented in Solo Battles. And while it would be really exciting to have your team show up in Solo Battles, it’s just as exciting for the people playing. Since we are constantly pulling teams from the community each week, the rosters you are facing will always be in tune with the latest content in Madden Ultimate Team.

There will certainly be more features coming to the game EA has directly outlined so we’ll be sure to share those with you once the game drops.

Madden NFL 19 releases August 10 for PS4, Xbox One and PS4. Hall of Fame Edition owners receive three day early access beginning August 7.

