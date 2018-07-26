Pokemon Go’s Field Research Reward for August Is Raikou

Raikou is the Field Research Reward for August in Pokemon Go.

Developer Niantic announced the news in the News tab within the Pokemon Go app. A new set of Field Research Tasks will appear on August 1 at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET). These tasks will be themed around electric-type Pokemon as well as Pokemon originating from the Johto region.

To obtain Raikou, you need to earn a Research Breakthrough. Completing a Field Research Task earns you a stamp for the day you completed the task. Once you get seven stamps on seven different days, you’ll win a Research Breakthrough which rewards you with Stardust, XP, and items such as Rare Candies. You’ll also get a chance to catch the Pokemon featured in the Breakthrough. You have to catch the Pokemon yourself using your own Pokeballs, but unlike Raids you don’t have to battle it first and you have an unlimited amount of chances to catch the Pokemon. Be sure to use curveballs, Ultra Balls, and Razz Berries to increase your chances to catching the Pokemon.

Raikou is definitely worth catching. It’s currently one of GamePress‘ highest rated Pokemon thanks to its fantastic damage output with Wild Charge and Thunder Shock as well as its surprising amount of bulk.

The current Field Research Reward lets you capture a Snorlax with the Charge Move Body Slam. If you can manage to get a Research Breakthrough before July ends, you’ll be able to earn the Snorlax.

