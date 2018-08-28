All the Games from the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018

The Nintendo Switch Nindies Showcase Summer 2018 has come and gone and announced a bunch of new indie games for the Nintendo Switch. Here’s a full recap of all the games announced in the order they were announced:

Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition by Abylight Studios – The 2D top-down action RPG Hyper Light Drifter is coming to the Switch with an exclusive Tower Climb challenge that lets players earn a special outfit that can help locate hidden items. The game comes out September 6.

Tower Fall by Matt Makes Games – The popular competitive/co-op game Tower Fall comes to the Switch on September 27. The game comes with all the additional content previously released via the Dark World and Ascension expansions as well as a brand new six player battle mode. Madeline and Badeline from Celeste is in Tower Fall as a playable character since both games were made by Matt Makes Games.

Treasure Stack by Pixelakes – Treasure Stack is a block-stacking puzzle game where you play as a hero jumping around on the bottom layer of blocks while drawing in blocks with a hookshot. There are several heroes and hooks to choose from. Also includes four player multiplayer. Coming winter 2018.

Zarvot by Snowhydra Games – Zarvot is a co-op game where you play as cubes blasting away baddies with lasers and rockets in isometric, 3D levels across nine worlds. Also includes a competitive battle mode. You can play as an enemy spawner in the battle mode controlled with a single Joy-Con. Coming October 2018.

Mineko’s Night Market by Meowza Games – Mineko’s Night Market has over 20 hours of story gameplay, comnplete with minigames and holding down a night market. Also features tons of cute cats including the mythical Abe. It’s coming early 2019.

Samurai Gunn 2 by Teknopants – A 2D sidescrolling game where heroes slay monsters with swords and guns. The game also comes with a competitive multiplayer mode and even scroll through the Samurai Gunn graphic novel with touch screen controls. Coming early 2019.

Bullet Age by Liv Games – Bullet Age is another 2D sidescrolling with both sword and gunplay. Travel across the world while earning new weapons. The game is a console exclusive launching November 2018.

The World Next Door by Rose City Games – The World Next Door is a story-based game complete with branching dialogue choices where you travel to a parallel world and interact with people while building up a reputation system. Meanwhile you battle opponents in real-time puzzle battles. Includes a 1V1 versus mode. The game is coming early 2019.

Level Head by Butterscotch Shenanigans – A 2D sidescroller with a fully fledged level editor and four player co-op. You can even build levels with four players. It’s coming November 2018.

King of the Hat by Hyroglyphik Games – A brawler party game where you try to crush people’s hats. It’s coming early 2019.

Untitled Goose Game by House House – Untitled Goose Game is a game where you play as a goose harassing people in a town. It’s coming early 2019.

Into the Breach – Into the Breach is an isometric strategy game by the creators of FTL. Think Advance Wars meets FTL. The game is available on Switch today.

In addition, the following games are also coming to Switch: Desert Child, Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut, Bastion, The Messenger, Undertale, Jackbox Party Pack 5, Transistor, Dragon: Marked for Death, Light Fingers, and Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP.

A new channel has been added to the News section of the Switch dedicated entirely to indie game news.

