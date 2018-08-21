Pokemon Go Johto Festival Field Research List & Rewards

The Special Research for Celebi is now live in Pokemon Go but we also have new Johto Festival Field Research tasks. All of the tasks have been discovered by players on The Silph Road subreddit.

Here is a full list of all the Pokemon Go Johto Festival Field Research tasks and rewards:

Evolve three Sunkern or Natu – Pineco encounter (with chance of shiny variant) Win a Raid – Porygon encounter Make four Great Curveball Throws – Miltank encounter Make three Excellent Throws – Scyther or Onix encounter Catch five water-type Pokemon – Seadra or Poliwirl encounter Catch three Sunkern – Dragon Scale, King’s Rock, Metal Coat, Sun Stone, or Upgrade

These tasks are different than the ones you need to complete to get Celebi. Those tasks are a part of a Special Research quest line for the Mythical Pokemon. You can read about all the tasks you need to complete for Celebi’s Special Research here.

In addition to the Johto Festival Field Research tasks, the arrival of Celebi has also increased the encounter rate for Pokemon originally discovered in the Johto region, according to Niantic. A new Celebi T-shirt and Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver Trainer avatar items are also now available in the in-game shop, with the latter items unlocked as you complete the Johto medal by filling the Pokedex with Johto region Pokemon. According to comicbook.com, shiny variants of Sunkern, Natu, and Pineco along with their evolutions have been added to the game.

