Onimusha: Warlords Coming to Current-Gen Consoles in 2019

The hits just keep on coming!

Just one day after learning that Sega is prepping a sequel for its Streets of Rage series, Capcom has announced that it’s bringing back a familiar samurai for a 2019 re-release. Demon-hunter/samurai Samanosuke Akechi and his ninja comrade Kaede are being revived now that Onimusha: Warlords is arriving on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on January 15.

Originally released in 2001 on PS2, the first Onimusha wowed gamers thanks to its tightly-tuned combat, amazing visuals, and fun mix of survival horror and melee action mechanics. The re-release of such a well-revered classic will come with improved HD graphics, new display options such as widescreen support, analog stick compatibility, brand new music and vocal audio, and the availability of Easy Mode from the very beginning. You’re going to need all the help you can get since Princess Yuki needs saving again and Nobunaga Oda must be defeated once more.

Onimusha: Warlords won’t break the bank since it’ll only cost $19.99. This re-release will launch digitally in North America and Europe across all consoles, while the game will only release physically on PS4 and Xbox One in North America. Check out a gallery of in-game screenshots in the gallery posted below:

