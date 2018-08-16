Pokemon Go Raid Boss List for August 16 to September 20

Regirock is now available to fight in Pokemon Go according to Niantic, and with its arrival comes a brand new list of Raid Bosses.

Players on The Silph Road subreddit have uncovered the Pokemon available to fight as Raid Bosses. This list will last from August 16 to September 20.

Each of these Raid Bosses have a chance to be caught after they’ve been defeated.

Notable Raid Bosses include Rhydon, Piloswine, Roselia, Tangela, and Tyranitar. GamePress anticipates that Mamoswine and Rhyperior, the next evolutions from Piloswine and Rhydon respectively, will be some of the best attackers in the game once they’re added in the update that introduces Sinnoh region Pokemon. The evolutions for Roselia and Tangela, Roserade and Tangrowth respectively, are also anticipated by GamePress to be valuable Pokemon to have on your team. Tyranitar is one of the strongest rock and dark-type attackers in the game with GamePress giving the Pokemon a five out of five rating.

Niantic also announced that Celebi will be available to catch as part of a new Special Research quest line starting August 20. You can start completing tasks as soon as you finish the third group of quests for the Special Research on Mew and even actively finish quests for both Pokemon at the same time. Those that have already obtained Celebi at Pokemon Go Fest 2018 will instead get a bunch of candy to power up their Legendary Pokemon after completing the Special Research tasks. In addition, Pokemon from the Johto region will be more common and new Field Research tasks will involve Johto region Pokemon once the Celebi Special Research is released.

