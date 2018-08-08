Ditto is in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate & That’s Important

Ditto will be a new Pokemon in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as announced in a Nintendo Direct presentation.

True to the games, Ditto will transform into whoever threw the Poke Ball and help fight the opponent as an AI fighter. While it disappointingly doesn’t have those classic, goofy eyes, it does turn into a purple version of the fighter.

Many of you may be wondering why Ditto, an iconic Pokemon from the very first Pokemon games, wasn’t included in previous Smash Bros. games. Well that’s what makes Ditto’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate so important.

Ditto was originally going to be a Pokemon in Super Smash Bros. Melee for the GameCube, according to the Super Smash Bros. wiki. It would’ve had the same function it will have in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, where it transforms into an AI fighter and battles opponents. Unfortunately, it was cut late into development possibly due to hardware restrictions or the game’s strict development time constraints. We know it was a planned Pokemon because it had its own entry in Melee’s official strategy guide. Ditto does appear in the game, but only as a trophy.

Ditto as a Pokemon has some data in Melee. Players can summon Ditto via the debug menu. When summoned, it says its Japanese name of Metamon, spins around, and disappears. You can see Ditto in action in the clip below:

Now we can finally have Ditto in Super Smash Bros. as it was intended. It also further emphasizes how Super Smash Bros. Ultimate really is the definitive, ultimate version of the Smash Bros. games. We’ll have to keep our eyes out for any other cut content from previous games that make their way to Smash Ultimate.

Ditto isn’t the only new Pokemon coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A number of other Pokemon were shown off in the Direct presentation.

Alolan Exeggutor creates a wall that divides the stage where it lands. Abra teleports fighters. Solgaleo fires a big beam from the middle of the stage. Lunala fires a big beam from the background of the stage. Mimikyu grabs opponents and KOs them. Pyukumuku counters attacks. Alolan Vulpix shoots ice breath. Vulpix shoots fire breath. Marshadow sneaks up on opponents and punches them.

