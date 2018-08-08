Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct Recap

The long awaited and rumored Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct has come and gone.

The presentation was highly anticipated after the game’s prominence at Nintendo’s E3 2018 showcase. While E3 dropped the bombshells of having every playable fighter from all Super Smash Bros. games along with the new fighters of Ridley and Inkling, the dedicated Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct had quite a few surprises of its own.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Simon Belmont has been confirmed along with an echo fighter known as Richter. Simon wields the long range yet slow Vampire Killer as well as iconic Castlevania items like Holy Water and Axes. Simon’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was leaked the night before the Direct.

Simon and Richter get their own exclusive stage known as Dracula’s Castle, the darkest stage in the game. The stage has candlesticks that turn into items when hit. The stage can see appearances from classic Castlevania bosses including Dracula himself. Dracula will require a special and undisclosed condition to appear. 34 music tracks are included in the stage.

Alucard from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a new assist trophy. He can turn into a bat and dodge attacks by turning into mist.

Chrom is coming to the game as an echo fighter of Marth.

Dark Samus is coming to the game as an echo fighter of Samus.

Pokemon Stadium, Garden of Hope, Brinstar Depths, Summit, Unova Pokemon League, Magicant, Gamer, Final Destination, Fountain of Dreams, Saffron City, Hyrule Castle (N64), Dream Land (N64), and Kongo Jungle (N64) are returning.

New Donk City Hall was shown off as a new stage similar to Delfino Plaza.

103 total stages are in the game.

Stages can morph into one another. That way the same fight can take place on two stages.

My Music returns, letting you pick the probability of hearing certain tracks in stages.

900 music tracks are in the game. It adds up to 28 hours of music.

In handheld mode, you can play music while the Switch’s screen is turned off.

You can select rules first before selecting characters and stages.

Stamina battle is a standard mode

Stage selection comes before fighter selection

In Sudden Death, the camera will zoom in.

You can charge Final Smashes to use a less powerful Final Smash

Squad Strike are 5 on 5 or 3 on 3 elimination match

Smashdown will eliminate fighters from the roster with each match

Training mode has an exclusive stage. It can display launch distance.

Classic mode returns

The banana gun fires one explosive banana. Killing Edge glows and becomes more powerful. Death’s Scythe will instantly kill opponents at high damage. Rage Blaster gets more powerful the more damage you have.

Alolan Exeggutor, Abra, Solgaleo, Lunala, Mimikyu, Pyukumu, Alolan Vulpix, Vulpix, Marshadow, Ditto are all new Pokemon

Zero, Knuckles, Krystal, Klaptrap, Kappa, Chef Kawasaki, Gray Fox, Nikki, Shovel Knight, Moon, and the Rathalos from Monster Hunter World are new assist trophies

They hinted at a new mode on the main menu