New EX Raid Wave for September 2018 in Pokemon Go

A new wave of EX Raid Pass distribution has begun for September 2018 in Pokemon Go.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have reported obtaining passes for EX Raids on September 9. Some users are reporting EX Raid times of 11 a.m. while others have EX Raids at 4:00 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.

Many users, at least on this thread, have reported that their EX Raid Pass was blocked. Pokemon Go Hub have confirmed that if a Raid Egg (signaling a pending Raid) or Raid is active at an EX Raid eligible Gym, then the Raid Egg or Raid can block EX Raid Pass distribution if it happens while they’re active. This can occur even if a player has successfully triggered EX Raid Passes at the Gym before and has triggered it once again. There are no direct workarounds for this problem other than checking back and attempting to trigger the EX Raid Pass next week.

The last wave for EX Raids happened in August, according to our previous report.

EX Raids are Raids that are only entered by using an EX Raid Pass. This is different from regular Raids where you enter by using either the free pass granted by spinning the Photo Disc at Gyms once a day or by using a Premium Raid Pass bought from the in-game shop. You’ll get a pass well in advance of the EX Raid which lets you know its location and time, allowing you to coordinate with other players. Currently the only Raid Boss at EX Raids is Mewtwo.

Players can increase their chances of receiving an EX Raid Pass by having a high-level Gym Badge for Gyms and completing at least a silver ranking for the Champion Badge (by winning 100 Raids), according to Pokemon Go Hub. It’s also a good idea to battle at and defend Gyms that have been known to hold EX Raids, which can be found by asking players in online communities for Pokemon Go focused on your location.

