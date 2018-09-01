Pokemon Go Field Research List for September 2018

Pokemon Go has a brand new batch of Field Research tasks for September 2018.

You can see a full list of all the Field Research tasks below, as compiled by WigsbyLittleMix and other users on The Silph Road Subreddit. The most notable rewards include a Silver Pinap Berry for catching five fire-type Pokemon and a chance to get a shiny Growlithe by using 10 Berries on Pokemon (as discovered by SDCBishop). In addition, another variant of Spinda has been released as discovered by TB12_for_President (more info on Spinda and how to catch it can be found here).

Evolve & Power Up Evolve five fire-type Pokemon – Ninetales Evolve a Pokemon- Eevee Power up Pokemon three times – Koffing Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Bulbasaur Throw Make a Great Curveball Throw – Spinda Make five Nice Throws – Voltorb Make three Great Throws – Gastly Make three Great Throws in a row – Onix Make three Excellent Throws in a row – Larvitar Battle Battle in a Gym – Mankey Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Bulbasaur Win three Gym Battles – Jynx Win five Gym Battles – Machop Use a super effective Charge Attack in a Gym Battle seven times – Electabuzz Catch Catch five fire-type Pokemon – Silver Pinap Berry Catch a Rattata or Pikachu – Phanpy Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Vulpix or Poliwag Use 10 Berries to catch Pokemon – Growlithe Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini Hatch Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute Hatch three Eggs – Magmar Hatch five Eggs – Chansey Other Send five Gifts to friends – Roselia Earn one Candy from walking with a Buddy Pokemon – Numel

The Research Breakthrough reward for September is the Legendary Pokemon Entei, as Developer Niantic previously announced. To catch Entei, you need to complete seven different Field Research Tasks on seven different days. Then unpack the Research Breakthrough reward to start the encounter. You can use your own Pokeballs and Berries to help catch Entei and it will never flee.

If you start your Field Research tasks track on September 1, you can get up to four Entei. However, if you started the track in late August and complete the 7th Field Research task on either September 1 or 2 and then continue completing a Field Research task every day after that, you can catch up to five Entei.

Be sure to use Pinap Berries when catching Entei to get more Candy afterwards, as user kashifaz suggests. Since Candy for powering up Entei is only awarded for catching Entei, transferring Entei, walking 20 KM with Entei as your buddy, or using Rare Candies from Raids, it is hard to come by. So getting as much as you can with Pinap Berries is a big help.

Be sure to also pay attention to the IVs of your Entei. The chart below from kashifaz shows the IV spread of your Entei depending on its CP when you caught it.

