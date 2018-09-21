Fortnite Fall Skirmish Week 1 Begins Today, Here Are The Rules

Coming off the success of the Summer Skirmish Fortnite and Epic Games are looking to keep the ball rolling with the Fall Skirmish.

The Fall Skirmish will feature players competing across six weeks but will include some additional rules and changes to make the Fall Skirmish feel different from the Summer Skirmish.

Competitors were split into five different teams this time around called Clubs. Here are the names of those clubs:

Fort Knights

Lucky Llamas

Dusty Dogs

Rift Raiders

Bush Bandits

These clubs are awarded points for each weekly trial and high skill event based on their members’ performances.

Here are the formats for this week’s skirmish, according to Epic Games:

The Duo team with the most points at the end of 6 matches wins. Victory Royales and Eliminations will be scored to determine placement at the end of the event. The top 10 teams at the end of the competition will be awarded.

VICTORY ROYALE: +3 POINTS

2ND-3RD PLACE: +2 POINTS

4TH-5TH PLACE: +1 POINT

8+ ELIMINATIONS: +3 POINTS

6-7 ELIMINATIONS: +2 POINTS

4-5 ELIMINATIONS: +1 POINT

HOLD THE THRONE (MOST ELIMINATIONS IN ANY MATCH): +2 POINTS

There’s also a trial this week called “Squad Goals” which will have players from the same club do into the Squad playlist. The top squad with the highest amount of eliminations from a match will earn prizes.

The Summer Skirmish used to kick off at 5 p.m. EST on its first day but it appears that has changed to 12 p.m. EST permanently. If you’ve been following the Fortnite esports scene at all you’ll know that Friday afternoons and nights used to be the day of Keemstar’s Friday Fortnite tournaments.

It seemed like Keemstar was set on bringing the old event back before the Fall Skirmish was announced but it looks like that was squashed.

The website doesn’t yet have the players participating at the time of writing. Viewers will be able to track the event live on the website as it updated and also by watching it on Twitch.

Viewers will be able to watch the event on Fortnite’s official Twitch channel or watch along with their favorite streamer on their own broadcast, with a delay of course to prevent stream sniping.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

