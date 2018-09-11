Fortnite Adds Suppressed Assault Rifle, Vaults Drum Gun

After having a pretty stale shotgun meta for much of the game’s early life Fortnite has done a good job of shifting away from that and making more guns viable.

It appears as if the Drum Gun meta has come to an end as Fortnite has vaulted the weapon. When the Drum Gun first came into the game it laid waste to structures before being nerfed to be less effective.

Soon after that players started to use other weapons such as the SMGs which has led to the removal of the Drum Gun.

Today’s update added in a new weapon called the Suppressed Assault Rifle. It’s described as a weapon that will reward trigger discipline with precision. It sounds like it’ll be an interesting weapon to use at the very least. Here’s what the patch notes say about the new weapon:

Suppressed Assault Rifle Added.

Sneaky weapon that rewards trigger discipline with precision.

Can be found in Vending Machines, floor loot, Treasure Chests, and Supply Drops. Available in Epic and Legendary Variants. 32/33 damage per shot.



It sounds like the new rifle will be hard to pinpoint if it’s being used against you. However, it also sounds like it’ll be a single shot weapon so you should be able to build against it and counter. It will lay down some serious damage though if you’re in the open so you’ll have to play carefully.

It doesn’t sound like this weapon will be able to tear down structures quick so that’ll always be a counter.

