Where to Find Ascendant Challenge 5 in Destiny 2 Forsaken

A new week of Destiny 2 bounties and missions means another Ascendant Challenge to finish in The Dreaming City. While many of these challenges are hidden in the depths of this endgame destination, Week 5’s location is shockingly easy to find.

When you spawn into the Dreaming City, turn around and head towards the Lost Sector directly behind you. Week 5’s challenge is located during the first major encounter in the Bay of Drowned Wishes. This area will be filled with Scorn, so take your time clearing them out if you’re under-leveled. Focus on slaying the Abominations first since their Arc beams can deal a lot of damage.

Once you’ve slain every Scorn in the first area, do not go into the boss room. Instead, pop your Tincture of Queensfoil and go to the start of the hill that leads up to the previously shielded door. To your right near a side path, you should see the Ascendant Challenge portal. It will be floating above your head, so use the rocks near the wall to climb up and jump in.

The challenge itself is fairly easy compared to previous weeks. All you have to do is finish a downward platforming section and then clear some Blights before killing a few Wizards. Speed is the key here so we suggest bringing a shotgun to quickly clear out the Blights lining the floor.

