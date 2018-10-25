Fallout 76 PC System Requirements

We’re approaching November which means it’s almost time for the release of Fallout 76.

With the beta already in full swing on the Xbox One, we’re still waiting on the PC and PS4 betas to hit. We still have a little bit of wait for that but we can confirm the PC specs required.

Of course, these are just what the developer puts out but we’ll be able to get a much better idea of what’s needed once the game is benchmarked with all kinds of different builds.

To be honest it looks like the minimum specs are a little high considering it calls for an i7. Nevertheless here’s what Bethesda is recommending for Fallout 76, according to the FAQ.

Fallout 76 (minimum):

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz/AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

Fallout 76 (recommended):

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB / AMD R9 290X 4GB

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

The release of the beta has been shaky, to say the least on Xbox One, including the Xbox One X. Digital Foundry did an analysis of an early build of the game and found several framerate issues. It’s possible these issues will be ironed out in time for the full release but that remains to be seen.

We’ll have a better idea with how Fallout 76 runs on PC once the PC beta comes out on October 30. This will give us a chance to see how it works on different settings with different hardware.

Fallout 76 releases November 14, 2018, for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

See Also