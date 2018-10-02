New Roadmap for Battlefront 2 Reveals Support into 2019

At long last, an updated roadmap for Star Wars Battlefront 2 has been released that shows the game’s plans going into the future.

After receiving a lot of information during E3 2018 regarding the Clone Wars content, we’re finally ready to start receiving it. After having some clone trooper skins in the previous months October marks the debut of General Grievous into Battlefront 2.

October gives players a hero health rework and regeneration balancing on top of General Grievous. November will give players Obi-Wan Kenobi along with another General Grievous skin. The biggest news out of November is the introduction of Geonosis, the site of the climactic battle in Attack of the Clones.

With Geonosis comes new vehicles and clone trooper appearances making November a pretty big update for fans of the game. It appears nothing is coming in December so the updates will pick back up in 2019. The roadmap previously listed content as “Winter” so the support into 2019 isn’t all that surprising. It will be interesting to see if it continues after all the content on this roadmap wraps up.

For those wondering if Geonosians will become playable characters, it sounds like you shouldn’t hold your breath.

Here’s a neat little tidbit about November’s release of Geonosis: this new location will feature the native Geonosians as part of its living world (non-interactive environment). The Geonosians played an important role in the Clone Wars colluding with the Separatists, led by Count Dooku, to develop plans for the first Death Star.

January will bring players Count Dooku and skins for Obi-Wan and clone troopers. February sounds like it will wrap up the Clone Wars content with the addition of Anakin Skywalker and the 501st clone trooper skins. This is also the month we’ll see the new game mode.

We reported yesterday about a leaker suggesting Asajj Ventress and Ahsoka Tano will be joining the game as part of the Clone Wars content. As of right now, the rumors are unverified so you’ll have to take them with a grain of salt.

It would be cool to see these two characters enter the game, especially since they aren’t well-known to fans of just the movies meaning these two characters would be introduced to a brand new audience. We’ll be sure to update you if we hear any more about these rumors and leaks.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

