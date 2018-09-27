All Season 6 Battle Pass Skins in Fortnite

Season 6 of Fortnite has finally arrived and it’s introducing a ton of unique cosmetic items. Over the past several weeks developer Epic Games have been including a variety of new items and locations. With areas such as Tomato Town transformed into a large temple, many wondered would be next for this title.

Epic Games also released three teaser images that showcased different skins we can expect from Season. These included a DJ Llama, a cowgirl, and a werewolf skin, which really didn’t shed any light on Season 6’s theme.

Thankfully, we don’t have to speculate anymore about what Season 6 is focused on. The rewards this season revolve around monsters and the theme of darkness. This includes a werewolf, Van Helsing style hunter, vampire, and a Little Red Riding Hood.

This Battle Pass also introduces a variety of additional cosmetic items including sprays, pickaxes, gliders, and pets. Here are all of the new skins in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass:

DJ Yonder – Level 1

Calamity (Modular) – Level 1

Giddy-Up – Level 23

Fable – Level 47

Dusk – Level 71

Nightshade – Level 86

Dire (Modular) – Level 100

All of these skins are available via the Battle Pass, with Calamity and Dire once again having 6 levels. These are earned via XP and you can also get alternate colors by completing Weekly Challenges. Additionally, there’s a hidden skin known as Hunting Party that is only available once you’ve finished nine weeks of challenges.

Which skin is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below! Season 6 of Fortnite has officially begun across all platforms.