Battlefront 2 Trailer Teases Count Dooku, Shows Lightsaber

October and November have been busy months in Star Wars Battlefront 2 as we’ve seen the release of General Grievous, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Geonosis in those two months.

Things will cool down in December as we are currently scheduled to receive no new content but things will pick back up again in January with Count Dooku and in February with Anakin Skywalker.

A community update trailer showcased the new Geonosis update by showing off the new content and Obi-Wan. Near the end of the trailer, we are shown a brief glimpse of Count Dooku’s curved lightsaber but no additional details.

The January update with Count Dooku will also come with a new Obi-Wan appearance called General Kenobi which will be based on his look in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Additional Clone Trooper appearances will be coming with that update as well called Coruscant Guard.

We still haven’t gotten a look at what Count Dooku will look like in the game but we imagine we’ll learn more about that as the release date draws closer. Count Dooku didn’t receive many different outfits throughout his appearances in the films and animated series so we’re interested to see what is decided upon with his different appearances.

We reported a while back about a leaker suggesting Asajj Ventress and Ahsoka Tano will be joining the game as part of the Clone Wars content. As of right now, the rumors are unverified so you’ll have to take them with a grain of salt.

It has been confirmed that content will keep coming into Battlefront 2 even after the Clone Wars content wraps up so fans will have something new to look forward to on the horizon. We’re receiving a new movie next year so we could be looking at content from that.

The animated The Clone Wars has been revived and there is another animated show Star Wars Resistance that had recently started we could receive content from.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.