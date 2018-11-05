Fallout 76 Beta Extended Two More Days

Today was the original end of the extension of the Fallout 76 beta but Bethesda has tacked on two more dates leading up to the launch of the game.

The original extension first came as a result of the horrid showing the beta had on PC where several fans reported the entire client ended up deleting itself, forcing a redownload.

Bethesda has been a good sport and has opened the beta up for five more showings now across all platforms and it has given players many opportunities to jump into the game.

While it isn’t an open beta some beta participants have been given extra codes to give away to friends that allow those who didn’t pre-order the title to jump into the beta.

Bethesda has added November 6 and 8 to the beta which will presumably end up being the last dates added.

Thank you to everyone who joined us this weekend on the #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. Our final session schedule is now available. See you Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/hCEt6c3I0i — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 5, 2018

Here’s how to access the beta according to Bethesda.

Console players who pre-ordered Fallout 76 digitally on console via the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store will automatically be able to access the B.E.T.A. once it’s live on their respective platforms. Please search for “Fallout 76 beta” once it’s available on your console’s store to download it. If you pre-ordered Fallout 76 via participating physical or digital retailers, such as Amazon or GameStop, you will receive a code on or with your physical or digital receipt. PC players can simply redeem this code on the Bethesda Launcher to gain access to the B.E.T.A. once it’s available. However, if you play on console this code is not your actual B.E.T.A. code. To receive your B.E.T.A. code, please follow these steps: Create a free Bethesda.net account. If you already have an account, proceed to step two. Log into your account and redeem the code that came with your receipt to entitle your Bethesda.net account to the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. Your B.E.T.A. code will be made available on this account page once the B.E.T.A. is live on your respective platform (October 23 for Xbox One, October 30 for PS4) Redeem your B.E.T.A. code on your console to participate

Fallout 76 releases November 14 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

