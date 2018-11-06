Fallout 76 Beta Live For Just 2 Hours Today

The second-to-last Fallout 76 beta goes live today but it will be pretty short as players only have two hours to get in on the action.

The last few sessions have been pretty lengthy so it’s a bit disappointing to see such a short one this time around, especially since there is only one more scheduled session after this one.

Today’s session is live from 1 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET before going offline for the rest of the day. On the bright side, we’re not that far out from the official release of the game. This session and Thursday’s sessions were tacked on to the three dates that were already added on due to the dismal showing of the beta that caused some players to lose their whole download.

All of the progress you make in the beta does carry over to the full game so it’s not like playing for two hours would end up being a complete waste of time. If you check your email you might even have three extra codes to give away to your friends so you aren’t lonely in the wasteland.

Here’s how to access the beta according to Bethesda.

Console players who pre-ordered Fallout 76 digitally on console via the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store will automatically be able to access the B.E.T.A. once it’s live on their respective platforms. Please search for “Fallout 76 beta” once it’s available on your console’s store to download it. If you pre-ordered Fallout 76 via participating physical or digital retailers, such as Amazon or GameStop, you will receive a code on or with your physical or digital receipt. PC players can simply redeem this code on the Bethesda Launcher to gain access to the B.E.T.A. once it’s available. However, if you play on console this code is not your actual B.E.T.A. code. To receive your B.E.T.A. code, please follow these steps: Create a free Bethesda.net account. If you already have an account, proceed to step two. Log into your account and redeem the code that came with your receipt to entitle your Bethesda.net account to the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. Your B.E.T.A. code will be made available on this account page once the B.E.T.A. is live on your respective platform (October 23 for Xbox One, October 30 for PS4) Redeem your B.E.T.A. code on your console to participate

Fallout 76 releases November 14 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

