Fallout 76 Beta Times

After an abysmal showing for the Fallout 76 beta on PC which even deleted some players’ entire installs from their PC, Bethesda has extended the beta across all platforms.

This upcoming weekend will give players two opportunities to try the game out some more or even for the first time. You progress does carry over to the official launch so that’ll be something to look forward to as you’re playing the game.

As of right now, there are only two beta times scheduled before the game releases but we still have a chance to get that extended even more as Bethesda will likely want to find more bugs with the game before it is officially launched.

The final two beta times are as follows:

November 3: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. EST

November 4: 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. EST

These two beta sessions are open to all platforms so all you have to do is hop on between the two times and start playing. This leaves players with 11 more hours of playtime before the launch of the game which is plenty of time to get some extra levels in for your character.

This isn’t an open beta for just anybody but instead is only available to those who pre-order Fallout 76. Here’s how to access the beta according to Bethesda.

Console players who pre-ordered Fallout 76 digitally on console via the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store will automatically be able to access the B.E.T.A. once it’s live on their respective platforms. Please search for “Fallout 76 beta” once it’s available on your console’s store to download it. If you pre-ordered Fallout 76 via participating physical or digital retailers, such as Amazon or GameStop, you will receive a code on or with your physical or digital receipt. PC players can simply redeem this code on the Bethesda Launcher to gain access to the B.E.T.A. once it’s available. However, if you play on console this code is not your actual B.E.T.A. code. To receive your B.E.T.A. code, please follow these steps: Create a free Bethesda.net account. If you already have an account, proceed to step two. Log into your account and redeem the code that came with your receipt to entitle your Bethesda.net account to the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. Your B.E.T.A. code will be made available on this account page once the B.E.T.A. is live on your respective platform (October 23 for Xbox One, October 30 for PS4) Redeem your B.E.T.A. code on your console to participate

Fallout 76 releases November 14, 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

