Final Fallout 76 Beta Session Begins Today

The presumably final beta session for Fallout 76 begins today wrapping up the five added times to the beta.

Unless Bethesda decides to extend the beta even further this will be the last time players can jump into the wasteland before the official launch of the game.

The beta has been full of ups and downs but at the end of the day, it seems like it has had a positive impact on players. For those with questions about the game, they will likely have been answered by playing it themselves or by watching and reading about others who have played it.

Today’s beta session kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and will run six hours until 8 p.m. ET. This is a much better final experience than the two-hour experience was on Tuesday. Your progress will be carrying over to the final release so it’s worth it to jump on even for a little bit.

Here’s how to access the beta according to Bethesda.

Console players who pre-ordered Fallout 76 digitally on console via the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store will automatically be able to access the B.E.T.A. once it’s live on their respective platforms. Please search for “Fallout 76 beta” once it’s available on your console’s store to download it. If you pre-ordered Fallout 76 via participating physical or digital retailers, such as Amazon or GameStop, you will receive a code on or with your physical or digital receipt. PC players can simply redeem this code on the Bethesda Launcher to gain access to the B.E.T.A. once it’s available. However, if you play on console this code is not your actual B.E.T.A. code. To receive your B.E.T.A. code, please follow these steps: Create a free Bethesda.net account. If you already have an account, proceed to step two. Log into your account and redeem the code that came with your receipt to entitle your Bethesda.net account to the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. Your B.E.T.A. code will be made available on this account page once the B.E.T.A. is live on your respective platform (October 23 for Xbox One, October 30 for PS4) Redeem your B.E.T.A. code on your console to participate

Fallout 76 releases November 14 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The PC release won’t be on Steam but instead will be through Bethesda’s new online store.

