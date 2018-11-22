Pokemon Go Storage Increased to 2,000

You can now store up to 2,000 Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Developer Niantic first hinted at the long anticipated storage increase when they announced the arrival of Sinnoh region Pokemon on October 16, 2018. Today, they confirmed that Pokemon storage has been expanded.

Attention, Trainers! The limit on Pokémon storage has now been expanded to 2000. Thank you for your patience and good luck on all of your Pokémon GO adventures. pic.twitter.com/1jrcx5gHB4 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 21, 2018

According to IGN‘s wiki guide, new Pokemon Go players start with 250 Pokemon storage. Storage can be upgraded in increments of 50 by spending 200 Coins in the in-game shop. So to increase the storage from 250 to 2,000, players need to spend 7,000 Coins.

In other news, Niantic announced a massive Community Day event from November 30 at 1 p.m. PST to December 2 at 11 p.m. PST. During this time, all of the Pokemon featured during past Community Day events will be available to catch. The Pokemon will also be able to learn their Community Day exclusive moves. In addition, from December 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST, players will be granted double Catch XP, double Catch Stardust and double Incubator effectiveness.

