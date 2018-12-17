Dead by Daylight Winter Solstice Double Bloodpoints Start Time

The Dead by Daylight Winter Solstice event begins today and with it comes a whole variety of changes to the game.

For those who were expecting some Christmas-themed cosmetics, it looks like you’re out of luck as nothing was introduced with the start of this event. It’s possible some could be introduced as the event goes on though.

Various things in the game will have Christmas lights such as lockers and hooks but there won’t be any special objective to do in the game that rewards players with additional bloodpoints.

Instead the game will be having a double Bloodpoint event but it doesn’t begin today with the event but instead of it will debut near the end of the year. BHVR probably decided have half a month of double bloodpoints would be overkill so the team decided to make it a tad shorter.

Double bloodpoints will run from December 27 at 2 p.m. EST to January 3 at 2 p.m. EST, giving players a week as they celebrate the new year by stockpiling bloodpoints.

Fans will probably be excited to hear it’s just a double bloodpoint event instead of the Halloween event that forced players to harvest nectar. That event was met with a lot of criticism as it forced the players to not do generators but harvest nectar instead which added a lot of time onto the matches.

This also made killer lobbies almost unbearable before a fix was made. We’re not seeing anything of the sort for this Christmas event but it’s not clear if that’s because of the poor reaction of the Halloween event or not.

What we are waiting for is the return of the new map as it has been disabled due to bugs. The map fits right in as it is covered in snow so we hope it makes it back sooner rather than later.

Dead by Daylight is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

See Also