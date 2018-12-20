Fortnite Crackabella Arrives With Item Shop Update

The holiday season has officially arrived in Fortnite which means it’s time for some more skins and cosmetics.

As Christmas inches closer we’re getting a variety of gifts from Epic Games in the form of skins and that has continued today with the Crakabella. This skin is best described as the female version of the Crackshot nutcracker skin. The Crackshot is also available today too.

Outside of today’s skin, we received our first tidbit of information through a datamine of the 7.10 update that showed the Frozen Raven, Love Ranger and Red Knight are on the way.

All three of the “Frozen” skins are of the Legendary variety meaning they’ll cost players 2,000 V-Bucks to own. Whether that is worth it or not comes down to you but they will certainly end up being popular skins to wear and own.

Do you take your chestnuts roasted or cracked? 🌰 The new Crackabella Outfit, Snow Globe Pickaxe, and Crackshot Outfit are available in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/cM5bS0VadC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 20, 2018

The item shop tends to update daily so look for this skin to disappear soon. It’s best to grab it now if you’re planning on picking it up. It will surely be back around for another appearance so it won’t be the complete end of the world if you do miss it.

Here’s the rest of the item shop for today:

Crackshot (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Crackabella (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Snow Globe (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Steelsight (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Eagle (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Sprinkler (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Flying Fish (Glider) – 500 V-Bucks

Cutting Edge (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Devastator (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

Fortnite has been on a roll lately when it comes to holiday skins and if the Halloween skins were any indication then we can probably expect some nice looking Christmas-themed skins in the near future. Last year gave players the Gingerbread and Nutcracker skins and that was before Fortnite was the household name it is today. Epic Games has only gotten better in the skins department so stay tuned for what’s next.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also