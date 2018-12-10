Monster Hunter World Free Trial Begins December 11

In case you haven’t heard, a huge expansion pack is coming to Monster Hunter World next year called Iceborne.

This new expansion will add new monsters, equipment and even a new difficulty rank so there’s a lot of content to look forward to.

If the news of this expansion has you excited and you haven’t jumped into Monster Hunter World yet then this next bit of information is especially for you.

Beginning tomorrow, December 11, and running through December 17, players on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to play a free trial of the base game to get a feel for things and find out if the game is right for you. The trial will become available to players at 7 p.m. EST and run until December 17 at 6:59 p.m. EST.

This isn’t actually a free trial of the entire game but instead, it’s a trial of everything up to 3-star level quests. Many veterans of the series would argue the game doesn’t really begin until you hit the high-ranks but this trial will still give players a basic idea of whether they like the game or not. Although this is just a small chunk of the game players will be able to grasp the concepts of the crafting and hunting systems found in the game.

Players will be able to level their hunter to Hunter Rank 4 and play with friends up until this point. From here players will have to decide whether they want to purchase the game or not. To help make the choice easier any progress made in the Monster Hunter World trial will progress to the main game meaning all of your playing won’t be for nothing.

There’s no mention as to whether a trial will be available for Steam users on PC so stay tuned for that.

Monster Hunter World is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

