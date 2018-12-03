Pokemon Go Trainer Battles Details Coming Tomorrow

Details on Pokemon Go‘s Trainer Battles are coming tomorrow.

Correction: Trainer Battles as a whole are not releasing tomorrow. We’re just getting more details on how they work.

Developer Niantic shared the news of the long awaited PVP feature on the game’s official Twitter account.

❗Official Pokémon GO Trainer Battle announcement

🗓️ Save the date, Trainer: 12/4

Are you ready? #GOBattle pic.twitter.com/wJtENVtMqp — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 3, 2018

According to the Twitter account, Trainer Battles have players going into one of three Pokemon Go Trainer Battle Leagues: Great, Ultra and Master. Each league has a different CP limit per Pokemon. Great League has a limit of 1,500 CP per Pokemon, Ultra League has a limit of 2,500 CP and Master League has no CP limit. Players battle in teams of three Pokemon.

“When designing Trainer Battles, we wanted to create an experience that everyone can enjoy and ensure that different kinds of Pokémon can show their strengths!” said the developers on the Twitter page. “With Leagues in Trainer Battles, we hope to create a system that’s accessible to many Trainers.”

Trainer Battles were first teased on November 30 on the Twitter page, according to our previous report. Niantic told Polish publication Gram (as translated by Eurogamer) that PVP would be added to Pokemon Go by the end of the year.

Fun fact about the image used to announce the release date: The Pokemon depicted in the image, Gengar and Nidorino, are the same ones seen in the intro cinematic for the original Pokemon Red/Blue.

