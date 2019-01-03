Triple XP Heroes Vs. Villains for Battlefront 2 Begins Today

There are several events taking place during the month of January in Star Wars Battlefront 2.

The first of these events kick off today and it’s Triple XP in Heroes vs. Villains and Hero Showdown. What this means is that your matches in both of these events will reward you with three times the normal experience. This is a good chance to level up newer heroes such as General Grievous and Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s also a way for newer players who might have purchased the game over the holidays to level up some characters.

The event begins today at 6 p.m. EST and will run until January 7 at 12 a.m. EST. This gives players a whole weekend to grind out experience for their heroes before it’s taken away.

Starting today at 6PM EST, you'll earn x3 XP in Heroes vs Villains and Hero Showdown in #StarWarsBattlefrontII! Event ends on the 7th at 12AM EST. pic.twitter.com/6lLT88sgS2 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 3, 2019

The week after this event will bring back triple XP but it will be for troopers in the Blast and Strike game modes instead of for your heroes. A final triple XP event will follow for starfighters to close out the event calendar for the month.

The big news for this month is the release of Count Dooku. December was a quiet month in terms of updates to the game but January will give us Count Dooku while February will see the debut of Anakin Skywalker.

EA and DICE have remained tight-lipped about what content comes after that but there is confirmed to be more coming after everything on the current iteration of the roadmap wraps up.

One major talking point that is being looked at is lightsaber combat. The current iteration of lightsaber content leaves a lot to be desired and with more lightsaber-wielding heroes coming to the game than ever this problem has become as prominent as ever.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

See Also: