Star Wars Battlefront 2 Count Dooku Release Date

After receiving minimal new content in December, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is ramping it back up in 2019.

The year starts with Count Dooku arriving later this month and with Anakin Skywalker coming in February.

The update later this month will give us Count Dooku along with a new Clone Trooper appearance and there will also be several events during the month of January.

Happy New Year! Here are all the events for January in #StarWarsBattlefrontII! pic.twitter.com/3q2kgyuD75 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 1, 2019

Beginning January 4 and running until the 6th there will be a triple XP event in Heroes and Villains which will represent a perfect opportunity to level up new heroes such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous.

A similar event will be following to Blast, Strike and Starfighter Assault so stay tuned for that. This is a good time for new and old players alike to get their accounts leveled up before the new content comes out. Count Dooku will cost credits to obtain so you’ll have to stockpile if you want to get him as soon as he comes out.

However, the main draw to this month will be the release date of Count Dooku. Count Dooku is set to release on January 23 which means he will come towards the end of the month like the previously released heroes. We’re sure to hear more about Dooku as his release date draws closer.

Looking forward to 2019 it appears the developers don’t have any intention to stop supporting Star Wars Battlefront 2. More details are on the way but we now have confirmation DICE is working on it.

Another major change that is being looked at is lightsaber combat. This has also been a talking point with the game as the lightsaber combat currently leaves a lot to be desired. Here’s what the transmission has to say about the combat.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

