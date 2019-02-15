Anthem Javelins: Types, Playstyles & More

Very early into Anthem, players have a tough decision to make.
Players will be asked to pick a certain Javelin and each of these Javelins feature a unique playstyle.
Sure, you could take the tank and turn it into a DPS but that wouldn’t be the ideal way to play.
We’re here to help break down what Javelin is best for your playstyle, and don’t worry, you will get a chance to try out new Javelins later on.
Ranger
The Ranger is a very versatile Javelin in that it’s able to fill pretty much any of the roles that are needed for a team. This is the Javelin players use in the prologue so you can get a feel for how it plays early on.
It can soak up a little bit of damage, dish out damage and move around pretty well. It’s called the jack-of-all-trades for a reason and it fills that role well.
According to EA’s website, here’s what you need to know about the Ranger’s abilities.
- Focus – Versatility
- Offense Style – Single-Target
- Defense Move – Dash
- Jump Type – Double
- Playstyle – Soldier
Colossus
- Focus – Resilience
- Offense Style – Multi-Target
- Defense Move – Shield
- Jump Type – Rocket
- Playstyle – Heavy-Hitting Tank
Interceptor
The Interceptor will be your typical DPS Javelin as it’s able to deal out serious damage and then get away before the enemy even knows what happened.
It doesn’t feature a whole lot of defense but what it lacks there is made up for in its offensive capabilities and is a Javelin you’ll want on your team. It performs best in close-range combat but can also be lethal from a distance.
According to EA’s website, here’s what you need to know about the Interceptor’s abilities.
- Focus – Agility
- Offense Style – Single-Target
- Defense Move – Triple Dash
- Jump Type – Triple
- Playstyle – Fast and Precise
Storm
Rounding out the Javelins is the Storm. This Javelin can lay waste to the competition but will feature even less defense than the Interceptor. This Javelin gets pretty flashy with its use of elemental moves and is very powerful in experienced hands.
The Interceptor focused more on close-quarters combat while the Storm is able to sit further back and dish out some serious AoE (Area of Effect) damage, hurting all of the enemies around.
The Storm is able to blink and teleport making this Javelin one of the better “high-risk, high-reward” Javelins in the game.
According to EA’s website, here’s what you need to know about the Interceptor’s abilities.
- Focus – Firepower
- Offense Style – Area of Effect
- Defense Move – Blink/Teleport
- Jump Type – Hover
- Playstyle – Glass Cannon
Anthem is out now for Origin Premiere members. It launches February 22 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.