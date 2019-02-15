Anthem Javelins: Types, Playstyles & More

Very early into Anthem, players have a tough decision to make.

Players will be asked to pick a certain Javelin and each of these Javelins feature a unique playstyle.

Sure, you could take the tank and turn it into a DPS but that wouldn’t be the ideal way to play.

We’re here to help break down what Javelin is best for your playstyle, and don’t worry, you will get a chance to try out new Javelins later on.

Ranger

The Ranger is a very versatile Javelin in that it’s able to fill pretty much any of the roles that are needed for a team. This is the Javelin players use in the prologue so you can get a feel for how it plays early on.

It can soak up a little bit of damage, dish out damage and move around pretty well. It’s called the jack-of-all-trades for a reason and it fills that role well.

According to EA’s website, here’s what you need to know about the Ranger’s abilities.

Focus – Versatility

– Versatility Offense Style – Single-Target

– Single-Target Defense Move – Dash

– Dash Jump Type – Double

– Double Playstyle – Soldier

Colossus

The Colossus is the juggernaut of the group, easily the largest of all Javelins. While this Javelin fills a tank role, don’t sleep on its ability to deal out some serious damage.

This Javelin is able to wield any of the Heavy Weapons, making it a real threat in the right hands and it’s able to lay waste to enemies with a rocket barrage. If you’re in a pickle, the Colossus is able to lay down a frontal shield to help block some damage for you and your team.

According to EA’s website , here’s what you need to know about the Colossus’ abilities.

Focus – Resilience

– Resilience Offense Style – Multi-Target

– Multi-Target Defense Move – Shield

– Shield Jump Type – Rocket

– Rocket Playstyle – Heavy-Hitting Tank Interceptor The Interceptor will be your typical DPS Javelin as it’s able to deal out serious damage and then get away before the enemy even knows what happened. It doesn’t feature a whole lot of defense but what it lacks there is made up for in its offensive capabilities and is a Javelin you’ll want on your team. It performs best in close-range combat but can also be lethal from a distance. According to EA’s website, here’s what you need to know about the Interceptor’s abilities.