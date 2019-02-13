Ninja’s Team Wins Apex Legends Twitch Rivals Tournament

The inaugural Apex Legends tournament has wrapped up and a winner has been declared.

It was a very narrow margin but Ninja, King Richard and Dizzy, competing as team King’s Canyon, came away with the victory.

Play took place over four hours beginning at 5 p.m. ET and ending at 9 p.m. ET. Players had those four hours to come away with as many wins and kills as possible, with the highest number coming away with the win.

Wins counted for five points and kills counted for one in the tournament, which made for some tight moments.

King’s Canyon came away with a very narrow victory with a score of 420, beating the second place team by just one point.

WE WON BY 1 FREAKING POINT 420-419 LETS GO @dizzfila @KingRichard twitch RIVALS BABY — Ninja (@Ninja) February 13, 2019

JUST WON THE TWITCH RIVALS APEX LEGENDS WITH @Ninja AND @KingRichard BY 1 POINT 420 POINTS TOTAL LETS FUCKING GOOOOO #NRGFAM I LOVE ALL OF YOU — NRG dizzy (@dizzfila) February 13, 2019

Just won Twitch Rivals Apex Legends with @Ninja & @dizzfila!!! What a day won with 420 Points Blazeit! LETS GOOOOOOO!!! — 👑KingRichard👑 (@KingRichard) February 13, 2019

All three of the team members shared their celebration on Twitter.

Ninja also shared his other first-place victories in esports tournaments, with his wife sharing the fact he has now done this each year since 2016 in different battle royale games.

I'm also pretty sure this was:

2016

2017

2018

2019 LET'S GOOOOOOOO. https://t.co/e5seB4rdko — Jess Blevins (@JGhosty) February 13, 2019

With Apex Legends’ first tournament in the books, we’re going to have to wait and see where it goes from here.

It’s clear there is an audience for this as Apex Legends was at the top of Twitch all day with streamer Shroud commanding around 200,000 views at one point.

It doesn't get any closer! Your #TwitchRivals Apex Legends Challenge NA Champions are Kings Canyon! Congrats @KingRichard @Ninja & @dizzfila!🏆 Well played to all the NA squads! pic.twitter.com/YMyZfU8xhu — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) February 13, 2019

Here are the final standings for the tournament:

1. King’s Canyon, 13 wins, 355 kills, 420 points, $8000 2. Reid’s Money Team, 10 wins, 369 kills, 419 points, $7000 3. The Broys, 9 wins, 341 kills, 386 points, $6000 4. Team Pepega, 11 wins, 313 kills, 368 points, $5500 5. VissRespect the Kraft, 11 wins, 281 kills, 336 points, $5000 6. Summit, Josh & Buhbye, 9 wins, 278 kills, 323 points, $4500 7. The ’95 Blockbuster Champs, 8 wins, 255 kills, 295 points, $3500 8. Team MDK, 3 wins, 116 kills, 131 points, $3000

What did you think about the tournament? Let us know if you enjoyed what you saw today!

Apex Legends is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

