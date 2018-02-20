Tyler Blevins: Ninja Net Worth, Wife, Twitch Numbers, & More (Updated!)

What is Ninja’s Real Name? Tyler Blevins

Nickname(s): Ninja

Age: 26

D.O.B.: June 5, 1991

Birthplace: Michigan

Current Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Marital Status: Married

Twitch: Here

YouTube: Here

Twitter: Here

Facebook: Here

Instagram: Here

Previous Employment: Noodles and Company

Twitch streamer Tyler Blevins, known in the Twitch community as Ninja, has been consistently growing in popularity in the past months. The 26-year-old streamer’s channel has received an influx of viewers in recent months.

Ninja began streaming back before Twitch.tv was Twitch.tv. He was a professional Halo player at the time, spending his time competing in tournaments and streaming when he had time. Since then, the Twitch streamer has hit many streaming and life milestones. He’s gained over 40,000 subscribers on his Twitch channel, garnered over 60 million views on his channel and has 1.8 million followers at the time of writing. Ninja also got married to his long-time girlfriend in 2017.

Ninja got his start in gaming when he became a professional Halo 3 player. Afterward, he moved on to Halo: Reach and continued competing professionally within the Halo series. While Ninja did not win any individual tournaments for Halo: Reach, that is where he started to get recognized in the professional gaming scene. From there, he played Halo 4 professionally and moved on with the series to Halo 2: Anniversary. Ninja is currently a member of the Luminosity Gaming team.

Read on to learn more about Tyler Blevins, including his net worth, who his wife is, how many followers he has, and more:

See Also: DrDisRespect

1. Tyler Blevins is a Partnered Streamer Since 2011

Though Ninja may now be known mostly for his successful Twitch streaming, that was not always the case. Before 2011, he was playing games competitively. According to a Forbes interview, Ninja has been making over $100 a day streaming since 2011, and that number is only rising.

Now, the Twitch Partner Program is a little different than it was then. Currently, the requirements to become a partnered Twitch streamer include streaming to an established and steadily growing audience at least 3 times a week. In the “Road to Partner” on Twitch, it states that, in order to get partnered, a streamer must have an average of at least 75 concurrent viewers.

Though Ninja has been partnered since 2011, his stream has become more popular recently. Due to a number of factors including a relatively recent switch in games and overall community building skills, Ninja is becoming one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. His channel was the 10th most-followed channel on Twitch at the time of publication but has since grown to number one.

You can watch Ninja’s Bud Light All-Stars video here.

See Also: Lirik

2. Ninja Was a Professional Halo Player

Really get that halo 2/3 sticky grenade feeling and I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/r3TNjGQzog — Ninja (@Ninja) April 24, 2018

Until recently, Ninja was a professional Halo player. He announced on August 13, 2017 that he would not compete in the fall season of the Halo Championship Series Pro League, citing his recent marriage, exploring his career in streaming and dedicating himself to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Prior to the announcement, Ninja had been competing in Halo tournaments for nearly a decade. He began his professional gaming career when he attended the MLG Orlando 2009 as a member of Four of a Kind. He went on to place in multiple tournaments as a member of different groups. His career began to thrive when he began playing Halo: Reach competitively.

When Halo: 4 reached the professional scene, Ninja saw his first win. At the end of 2012, Ninja took 1st place at The Halo 4 exhibition as a member of Warriors. He continued to compete in Halo 4 tournaments through 2013. Ninja’s most recent tournament was in 2016, where his team placed 4th in the X Games Aspen 2016 in a Halo 5 tournament.

Ninja has since retired from playing Halo competitively but he still has love for the series. The Halo World Championship in April 2018 actually received a massive boost, albeit for a limited time due to Ninja hosted the Twitch channel after his stream.

3. Ninja Played Fortnite with Drake and Travis Scott

In late 2017, Ninja switched from playing H1Z1 and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to playing the popular battle-royale game Fortnite. The streamer has quickly become known as one of the best Fortnite players. The game is free-to-play and has reached peak popularity in recent weeks. On February 8, 2018, Fortnite passed PUBG with 3.4 million concurrent players.

Ninja uses a variety of tactics to fight through matches on Fortnite. Every match brings something new, as he uses a launchpad to sneak up on opponents, forces his final opponent into a trap at the end of a game or, more recently, dominating opponents with the impulse grenade. You can watch highlights of the use of the impulse grenade here.

Ninja has said that if Fortnite were to move into competitive e-sports, he may not compete because he’d like to focus on streaming instead of competing. He keeps up a 2-a-day streaming schedule, streaming once in the morning and once in the evening. He takes the 3 hours in the middle to spend time with his wife and dogs.

While Fortnite has definitely been kind to Ninja in terms of growth of his Twitch channel, it’s unlikely he could have foreseen himself playing with rap superstar Drake.

It all started when Drake followed Ninja on Instagram and about a week after on the night of March 14 the two teamed up in Fortnite. Later in the night Ninja was joined by rapper Travis Scott and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

This isn’t the only time Ninja played with the rap superstar either. Since the initial set of games, Drake and Ninja have teamed up twice, at least that we know of, to tackle the world of Fortnite.

4. Tyler Blevins’ Wife’s Name is Jessica Blevins

Love this woman! The wife @JGhosty is live with a cooking stream https://t.co/5XQKvjrMya https://t.co/kgFNeSqb4o — Ninja (@Ninja) April 18, 2018

Ninja met Jess at a Focus Fire tournament in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. Jess is from Wisconsin and said she thought Ninja was very cute when she met him. He had a girlfriend at the time, so they did not start seeing each other immediately after the tournament. Instead, a few years later they reconnected.

The couple dated for a few years and publicly announced their engagement via Twitter in November 2016. They were married in August 2017. You can watch their engagement video here.

Jess is also a partnered Twitch streamer. Her channel is Jghosty, and she does cooking streams and also streams video games like Stardew Valley and Dead by Daylight. She also streams Rock Band and other titles. You can view her Twitch channel here. She has since taken a step back from streaming to help Ninja deal with his growth.

5. He Made Over $100,000 in February 2018 From Twitch Alone

Leviathan Solo Squads! – Fortnite Battle Royale Gameplay – Ninja: https://t.co/opY2mlWKfi via @YouTube — Ninja (@Ninja) April 15, 2018

While Ninja’s salary isn’t set and his net worth isn’t made readily available, it is possible to speculate Tyler Blevins’ net worth using the amount the streamer is making via his Twitch channel.

Twitch has an agreement with partners where they receive a portion of the money made when people subscribe to their channels. For affiliated streamers, the split is 50/50, and that’s usually more for partnered streamers. Ninja earns at least $2.50 per subscription, but that number is probably closer to $3.00. With 40,000 subscribers, Ninja is on track to earn $120,000 a month. That number does not include bit donations, other donations or different tiers of subscriptions, so the actual number is likely much higher.

Ninja believes in using some of his money to give back to the community. A recent stream was set up as a charity stream for suicide awareness. During the stream, Ninja’s community raised over $100,000 for charity. Ninja got emotional after the charity stream.

I love you guys. We’re gonna celebrate because this is one of the most amazing things I have done in my entire life. Yeah, I have the viewers and sh**, but you don’t understand, like I can have 100,000 viewers and if no one cared, and no one would donate for causes like this. You guys are amazing, you guys are amazing! Thank you so much! Thank you.

Heading into May 2018, Ninja has over 200,000 subscribers which means he’s averaging around $600,000 a month from Twitch alone. For many that would be a dream come true but then you have to take into consideration all the sponsors Ninja has, which are featured on his stream and the number grows even higher.

Outside of Twitch, Ninja also profits off his YouTube channel which has 9.3 million subscribers as of April 26, 2018. The sheer number of ads people watch every day, especially since most uploads average around 3 million views nowadays, certainly pushes Ninja’s YouTube revenue into the stratosphere.

6. The Blevins Appeared on Family Feud

Had an amazing time on @FamilyFeud so cool to meet @IAmSteveHarvey — Ninja (@Ninja) July 15, 2014

Before Ninja became famous for his viral Fortnite clips he actually appeared on Family Feud with his family.

This appearance was made in 2014 so while he wasn’t as famous as he is now, he was certainly on the way to becoming a household name. The episode aired on February 5, 2015 so it has been several years since the appearance but it’s still interesting to see.

You can either catch a rerun of the episode or find some other way to watch it online. In the meantime you can check out the family’s audition tape for the show here.

7. Ninja Appeared on Stage With Marshmello

With Ninja’s explosive popularity, he has found himself able to do things he wasn’t able to do before. One of those things is appearing on stage at a Marshmellow show.

In early April Ninja was able to attend a show with his wife in Chicago and the performer actually brought Ninja out on stage during the show to face the large crowd.

Before attending the show, Ninja held a meet and greet with fans in Chicago and was able to meet several of his viewers and even performed the Pon Pon dance with them. This has become a trend of sorts as in future meet-and-greets he has done the dance with fans and did his best to meet everyone in line.

Appearing on stage with the EDM performer isn’t the only thing that happened either. Ninja also streaming Fortnite with Marshmello and even has a couple games with another name in EDM: Diplo.

8. Ninja is Actually a Bigger Draw than Many Top Athletes

While it can be argued Conor McGregor is a bigger household name than Ninja is at this point in their careers, Ninja is actually the bigger draw. In fact, Ninja was mentioned more on social media than most athletes in March.

In March 2018, Ninja ranked third in social interactions for athletes behind Cristian Ronaldo and LeBron James. Ninja came in at 66.7 million interactions, less than half of what Ronaldo received. The explosive popularity of Fortnite among celebrities and athletes no doubt has led to this growth.

A lot of this success can be attributed to Fortnite’s massive growth but we also can’t discount all of the work Ninja has put in. No other Fortnite streamer has the draw he has, or even close to it, and that is all because of the work of Tyler Blevins.

9. Ninja Competed in Fortnite’s Inaugural Event in Las Vegas

This Saturday! @Ninja LIVE from @ESALasVegas on https://t.co/oLfkcOAXbd and https://t.co/lSCc1J5o58 ⚡️ Stream begins @ 7pm ET/4pm PT – includes exclusive pre-show with Ninja and Jess in the green room. Followed by the main event: NINJA Vegas ‘18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/n6o6GL882E — Esports Arena Vegas (@ESALasVegas) April 19, 2018

A new esports arena in Las Vegas opened up and its debut event featured the juggernaut of a game that is Fortnite. Ninja has mentioned time and time again on his streams that he planned on staying home most of the year to focus on streaming but this event appeared to be too good to pass up.

Many popular streamers surrounding the game participated in the event is some way or another with TSM_Myth and Ninja both competing and Dr Lupo calling the matches. This event marked the first esports even for Fortnite, with the second one (if that’s considered esports) coming at E3 2018.

The event was cast both from the venue’s Twitch page and on Ninja’s page. Ninja’s broadcast of the event went on to break the all-time views record on Twitch, which was set by himself, by drawing over 667,000 viewers at one time. Ninja now holds the number one and number two spots for a solo streamer on Twitch in terms of concurrent views.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.