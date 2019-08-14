Destiny 2 Armor 2.0 Live Stream Recap (August 14)

Destiny 2’s next major expansion, Shadowkeep, is right around the corner. Bringing players back to the Moon, they will battle once again against the Hive and discover the dark secrets lurking underneath the surface. Along with new weapons, Destiny 2’s armor system will be receiving a major overhaul via Armor 2.0. This will not only introduce transmogrification but give players better control over how their gear functions.

To explain this major revamp, a live stream was hosted today showcasing a plethora of details regarding this new system. There have been a ton of questions swirling around how this system will affect old and future armor. Many players have been worried that their current gear will become irrelevant, making it difficult to know what they should grind for.

The Destiny 2 Armor 2.0 stream begins today at 10:00 a.m PT/1:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full recap of everything covered during the Armor 2.0 live stream. We will be updating this as the stream progresses, so make sure to check back with us!

Gunsmith will have the Legendary Solstice of Heroes armor set when Shadowkeep releases.

Intelligence, Discipline, and Strength stats being introduced. They will scale from 1-100.

Every 10 units will unlock a tier that gives you a base percentage increase to speed, movement speed, damage resistance, and ability cooldowns.

Ghost and Sparrow will display on the equip screen.

Glimmer cap raised to 250,000 from 100,000.

Exotic items are all converted over to armor 2.0.

Exotics in the Collection can be pulled out with Armor 2.0 as a fixed roll.

Randomized perks on armor are gone. Replaced with three mod sockets.

Every piece of armor has an Energy limit and mods now have an Energy cost. You cannot exceed your armor’s Energy limit.

Energy limit can be upgraded 10 tiers.

Armor mods no longer consume and will persist forever once obtained.

Ascendant Shards return, used as an upgrade material for armor.

Upgrade materials can be obtained throughout multiple activities.

Masterworked armor gives +2 to all stats.

Ammo finders broken up, now tied to specific weapon archetypes (Scout Rifles, Snipers, etc).

Major and Minor damage resistance mods.

Mods must be acquired to use them. They come from the Gunsmith, Gunsmith packages, world engrams, Pinnacle engrams (Iron Banner, Raid, etc).

Appearance tab for every armor piece.

Exotics will always be recognizable.

Solstice of Heroes armor glows will come with Armor 2.0 if you’ve unlocked them.

