How to Change Your Clothes in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield has officially released and that means it’s time to go capture a ton of new Pokemon! While you’ll certainly be spending the majority of your time training, catching, and battling Pokemon, these games also let you customize your character’s appearance. Along with altering your hairstyle, you will be able to purchase a variety of different pieces of clothing as you explore the Galar region. However, you won’t be able to change your clothing on the fly and this feature isn’t unlocked right away.

After you progress through the prologue and unlock Motostoke, you’ll be able to visit the different shops in the city. On the first floor along the main road go to the third shop on your right. This is a clothing store where you can both purchase new outfits and change your existing one. Now head inside and go to the changing room in the back right corner. A new menu will pop up that shows all the articles of clothing you currently own. Just select what you want to put on and then hit Leave.

You will emerge from the changing room with your new clothes equipped! If you decided to update your League Card, then whatever outfit you currently changed to will appear in the photo. Alternatively, you can also put clothes on right after you purchase them from the shopkeep. Remember, you cannot change your clothing while you’re out exploring or if you set up camp. This can only be done in a clothing store.

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for the latest gaming news, guides, and more.