How to Get a Double-Bladed Lightsaber in Fallen Order

A former Padawan learner is our protagonist in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and as such, his weapon of choice is a lightsaber.

The trailers and gameplay leading only gave us a glimpse at a single-bladed lightsaber, but as you play through the game, you’ll discover that’s not entirely the case.

Once the game opens up a bit and lets you travel to a bunch of different planets, if you scurry on over to Dathomir, you’ll be able to get a double-bladed lightsaber added to your arsenal. It’s fitting that Darth Maul’s homeworld would also be the same spot you get your lightsaber upgrade.

How to Upgrade to a Double-Bladed Lightsaber

Once you arrive on Dathomir, you’ll come across a plethora of strong monsters that will definitely put your abilities to the test. It’s not recommended you come to this planet right away since the monsters are definitely a lot stronger than you might be used to.

Eventually, you’ll come across a Nightsister who will summon two Zabrak warriors and you’ll know right away from that battle if you’re cut out for this planet. If you are, then all you’ll have to do is keep progressing in that direction and you’ll eventually come across a workbench.

This workbench will trigger a mini-cutscene where Cal tinkers with his lightsaber and turns it into a double-bladed one. The game will tell you this lightsaber excels at crowd-control, which is very good since you’ll find yourself surrounded by enemies quite often in the game.

If you don’t like the double-bladed feel, you’ll be able to switch back and forth between the styles if you’d like. For 1-on-1 duels, you might want to switch to the single blade for a more traditional feel, for example.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

