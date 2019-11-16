Every Planet in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new single-player adventure by Respawn Entertainment, players are put in control of former Padawan Cal Kestis as he travels across the galaxy completing a variety of tasks.

In true Star Wars fashion, this journey will expand to several different planets and some of those will be familiar to fans while others will be brand-new, created just for the game.

Keep in mind that this post will contain minor spoilers as we’ll talk about some of the planets the game will take you to as part of the main story. If that doesn’t bother you, then keep on reading.

What Planets Are in Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order?

There are a total of five explorable planets in Fallen Order, all filled with plenty of secrets for players to explore. Most of these planets represent the first time we get to explore them in-depth, which is very exciting for fans.

These five planets include the following:

Bogano

Zeffo

Kashyyyk

Dathomir

Ilum

Tha planet Zeffo is a new planet and the storyline will require players to explore this one in-depth, so there’s a lot of lore to discover out there.

Kashyyyk, the Wookiee homeworld, has been explored in the past, as recently as Star Wars Battlefront 2, but players have never gotten to see the lush scenery while also not avoiding an all-out war before.

Dathomir is an interesting planet as Clone Wars fans will instantly recognize this as Darth Maul’s homeworld as well as being the home of the Nightsisters. Lore fanatics will eat this up as they run into Zabraks. Darth Maul certainly has his share of fans so it’s always a fun time getting to explore his world.

Each planet feels like it has its important role in the game and no corners were cut, so make sure you stop and check out all of the beautiful vistas the game has to offer.

See Also