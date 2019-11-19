Pokemon GO Shiny Tentacool: What Does it Look Like?

Shiny Tentacool and Tentacruel join Pokemon GO with the arrival of Supereffective Week.

Here’s what Shiny Tentacool and Shiny Tentacruel look like in Pokemon GO:

As you can see, Shiny Tentacool’s blue and red colors turn purple and green respectively. As for Shiny Tentacruel, its red colors turn green but its blue color turns into a slightly darker shade of blue instead of purple like with Shiny Tentacool.

According to research from The Silph Road, you have a 1 in 450 chance of encountering a Shiny Pokemon in the wild.

The arrival of Shiny Tentacool comes with the arrival of Supereffective Week, where Pokemon that can counter the ones used by Team GO Rocket and other players will appear more often in the wild, in raids and in Field Research, according to a blog post from Niantic. You’ll also get twice the Stardust from Trainer Battles, more Potions and Revives from PokeStops, and a guaranteed Charged TM from three-star Raids. The event lasts from now until November 26 at 1 p.m. PST.

Don’t forget that Terrakion will arrive in five-star Raids from November 26 to December 17, according to the developer.

