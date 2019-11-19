pokemon go supereffective week pokemon list

Supereffective Week has gone live in Pokemon GO and encounters for a number of Pokemon have been boosted.

During Supereffective Week, Pokemon that can counter the ones used by Team GO Rocket and other players will appear more often in the wild, in raids and in Field Research, according to a blog post from Niantic. You’ll also get twice the Stardust from Trainer Battles, more Potions and Revives from PokeStops, and a guaranteed Charged TM from three-star Raids. The event lasts from now until November 26 at 1 p.m. PST. Shiny Tentacool has also been added to the game.

players have already made a list of all the Pokemon receiving boosted spawns. The list hasn’t been 100 percent verified, but we’ll keep updating the list if we see any changes.

Here are the Pokemon more likely to be encountered during Supereffective Week:

Machop Tentacool Rhyhorn Gastly Murkrow Swinub Teddiursa Torchic Shroomish

Don’t forget that Terrakion will arrive in five-star Raids from November 26 to December 17, according to Niantic.

You can also look forward to Friend Fest from November 27 to December 2. During this time, you’ll encounter family-themed Pokemon in the wild and in Research Tasks such as male and female Nidoran and their evolutions. Plus, Stardust trade cost will be cut in half, you can make two Special Trades per day, and you’ll get an attack boost when you fight in Raids with friends.

