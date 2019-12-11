VideoVideo related to 10 black desert mobile tips & tricks you need to know 2019-12-11T15:06:17-05:00

One of the most thriving MMORPG’s that is recognized on a global scale is Black Desert.

Pearl Abyss’ fantastical experience has become a major success across PC and consoles. And now in 2019, Black Desert has finally made its way over to mobile devices and maintained its strong visual sheen all the while. Black Desert Mobile has an extensive character customization mode, five classes to play around with and master, intense combat encounters and a massive world to explore at your leisure. Now that Black Desert has turned into the latest mobile addiction, the developers have gone out of their way to offer up a guide full of helpful advice.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Black Desert Mobile:

Download the Black Desert Mobile APK here.

1. Character Customization

• Character choice and customization are some of the most entertaining parts of Black Desert Mobile, allowing you to create your own avatar to suit your adventure. Utilizing all of these tools you can be creative and create your true self. You can choose skin color, skin luster, face shape, makeup, hairstyle, hair color, hair shape. The height and body shape can be fine-tuned as well. You can literally make any kind of avatar you want with the character customization system.

2. Daily Activities

• Logging in daily to complete your three daily Black Spirit quests, daily event quests and activities is a great way to make quick progress. Always check the Talish’s Shop and consider buying items that are being sold for silver and Black Pearls, as well as the Accessories section in the Addons category for rare accessories.

3. How to Level Up Fast

• The core method of getting stronger and leveling quickly is to follow the story, learn from the tutorial, complete quests, and defeat enemies. Be sure to stop by nearby towns to empty your inventory, buy crystals, and restock on potions, too. Creating alternate characters (alts) allows you to receive story quest rewards multiple times.

• If you’re stuck in any part of the story with your main character, try leveling an alt with the same equipment for more Black Stones and other resources. Investing Dark Energy (with condensed dark energy or any gears in lower grade) is also a good way for helping starters level up. Following the Black Spirit quests and gaining rewards is an efficient method to gain resources as well.

4. Your Small Friends

• Pets are extremely useful since they collect items and provide useful buffs for Adventurers. You can get pets by completing quests or by purchasing them from the Pearl Shop. Pets are given random skills at the time of purchase, but more skills can be acquired with higher-tier pets and through pet exchanges. Don’t forget to feed your pets! When their hunger gauge is depleted to 0, they cannot collect items.

5. Join a Guild!

• Joining a guild allows you to socialize with other players and become part of a community. Helping each other within the guild is one of the fastest ways to get better acquainted with Black Desert Mobile. If you join a competitive guild, you may get the chance to join a Node War. Node Wars are a chance for you and your guild to team up and engage in large scale PvP battles that take place over a large area.

6. Gathering

• A great way to use your Stamina is to gather. If your workers aren’t gathering logs fast enough, it’s best to help them out yourself. By reaching Skill 5 in logging, foraging, or mining, you can send your workers out for as long as four hours, which can be very useful when starting your adventure.

7. Black Spirit Mode

• Black Spirit Mode is the mode that enables you to get EXP and Rewards even when you are not in the game, which saves you from using up too much data or battery life. Black Desert Mobile uses an AI system to calculate a specific amount of EXP and rewards that you’ll receive once you’re back in the game. Please utilize Black Spirit Mode and get some sleep. Black Spirit Mode can last three hours but with the Black Desert Plus app, it extends to 6 hours.

8. Build Up Your Camp

• Want to make more powerful weapons? Build your camp first. Workers are very important for collecting a wide variety of resources. It’s best to have all of your workers constantly assigned to a task. Upgrade your camp to get more useful equipment. How? Focus on gathering all four types of wood and regular stones until your camp is fully upgraded.

9. Aiming for Higher Contribution

• Contribution is a type of Wealth that shows how thoroughly you have explored the game by completing quests in various areas. You can gain Contribution EXP as a reward by completing quests. Gain Contribution EXP to acquire more Contribution points. With Contribution, you can hire workers. Workers can gather resources for you, which can be used to upgrade your camp. In short, gaining Contribution points is a very efficient way to obtain resources needed in the game, so be sure to focus on this.

10. Craft Your Own Items

• You can craft equipment, potions, and trade goods with your craft skills. In addition, your workers can help you with each of these tasks, as long as they’re not already assigned to a different task. The required amount of food and time needed per task depends on the worker’s grade. Once you have gathered a sufficient amount of resources, you can view craftable items and the required amount of resources.

See Also