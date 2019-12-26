5 Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run Launch TrailerOfficial Launch Trailer for the Mobile Game Spies In Disguise: Agents on the Run 2019-12-23T23:26:43.000Z

Now that the animated film Spies in Disguise is finally out, mobile game players can enjoy its colorful spy-filled world with Agents on the Run.

Players can choose from Lancer Sterling, Walter Beckett or Marcy Kappel as they enjoy all the wild exploits present in this new mobile endless runner. You’re going to have to be attentive as possible while you collect all types of helpful items, jump and slide over/under all sorts of baddies and obstacles, and even zip across three lanes while sitting in a slick automobile. Conquering this endless runner can be a tough task at times, which is why we’ve put together this tips guide in order to make your journey as a mobile spy a more manageable affair.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run:

Download the Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run APK here.

1. Basic Tips for the Onfoot Segments

• So there are three characters to choose from once you’ve unlocked them – Walter Beckett, Marcy Kappel, and Lance Sterling. Each character has access to two variations, which means you really have six playable runners to select from. Each one of those characters and their additional variation has an active ability you can utilize during the running segments, plus two passive abilities. Marcy and Kappel are the only characters who can hop into their ride and activate the road segments, so you’re much better off playing each stage with either variation of those two characters instead of Walter. Save your upgrades for those two characters instead of the ones connected to Walter, too.

• Once you make your way onto the three-lane pathways for this auto-runner, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind if you want to go as far as possible. Always keep an eye out for pigeons – these little birdies gift you with instant boosters, such as a pigeon that collects every coin you come across for a few seconds and a pigeon that destroys every obstacle in your way for a limited time.

• You should definitely run over green boost panels since they’ll help you jump extra high over obstacles or run through them all together. Random briefcases are placed all over the place, so keep a close eye out for those collectibles as well. When you spot the lane that transitions you to the driving portion, collect all the coins that pop up before that lane then switch over to the driving garage lane ASAP. And finally, you can pull off the jump and sliding maneuvers in quick succession (and vice versa) with some quick swipes. This trick can get you out of a bad situation once you come across obstacles with different methods that are needed to overcome them.

2. Properly Navigate and Dominate the On-Road Segments

• Once you’re out on the road, keep in mind that switching lanes for your ride happen at a slower rate. So you’ll need to move to another lane to nab some coins and power-ups even when you’re farther away from a car you might bump into. Switch lanes early so you can decrease your risk of damaging your ride and slowing yourself down, which hampers your progress towards collecting more goodies on the road. Steer clear of the other cars, collect all those power-ups (especially the orange one that puts more seconds on the clock!), and take full advantage of the road time allotted to you.

3. Stay on Top of Your Daily Tasks and Login Rewards, Plus Your Achievements

• Every day you log in to this endless runner, there are two major goals you’ll need to fulfill. The first one is easy enough since the game automatically takes care of it for you as soon as you start playing – collect your Daily Login Reward and make sure you continue to do so in the span of 30 days.

• Now when it comes to your Daily Tasks, try your hardest to complete all of them so you can get your hands on all the Task Tokens needed to claim every type of Daily Task reward. And of course, you should always keep track of the achievements you’re close to completing or haven’t even started on yet. There’s 83 of them to knock out and they tend to gift you with some incredible rewards, so keep them in mind while you’re out running and zipping down the road.

4. Take Advantage of the Shop’s Daily and Free Deals

• As you rack up coins and gems, you can put them towards purchasing one or all of the Daily Deals’ goodies available in the shop. Play as much as possible so you can purchase all three of the beneficial items underneath the Daily Deals banner.

• Another tab you should put a lot of energy into is Free Deals – once the first two deals become available, tap into them ASAP so you can walk away with an extra briefcase and some coins. It’s always best if you save your coins for character upgrading and Daily Deals purchases. As for your gems, always put them towards purchasing a Super Fly Spy Case.

5. Put Those Video Advertisements to Good Use

• Video advertisements are less of an annoyance in this game, so you shouldn’t be too worried about them coming across your screen too frequently while you play. When they do arise, immediately take advantage of them.

• Watching video advertisements helps you get a free retry after you wipeout for the first time, doubles the number of rewards you can get from Free Deals in the shop and gets you 1000 more coins at the results screen once you complete a run. Video ads are your best friend in Spies in Disguise: Agents on the Run, so make them work for you every time they pop up.

