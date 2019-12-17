5 Hotel Empire Tycoon – Idle Game Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

It’s time to get work and build up the best hotel in the mobile world!

Hotel Empire Tycoon – Idle Game Tycoon puts you in the role of a hotel owner who’s out to bring in the big bucks. In order to do so, you’ll need to build up your new business venture into a worthwhile operation that can blossom into even grander hotels over time. We’ve done a whole lot of building, upgrading, hiring and money management, so we have a pretty good idea of how to succeed at this new mobile idle game. Check out our tips guide if you’re looking to succeed at becoming a hotel owner and transition into a mobile millionaire in the process!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Hotel Empire Tycoon – Idle Game:

Download the Hotel Empire Tycoon – Idle Game APK here.

1. Before You Get to Work, Completely Fill up the VIP Campaign Meter and Turn on the Social Networks Advertising Campaign

• Racking up as many profits as possible can be a slow and arduous process in this mobile idle experience. In order to get an extra boost in income, you’ll need to rely on the VIP Campaign and four available campaign boosters. Before every gameplay session, make sure you watch all the video advertisements you need in order to get the full two hour VIP Campaign booster.

• And also be sure to turn on the Social Networks advertising campaign in order to bring in even more visitors and cash. The social media campaign is the best one out of the four that are given to you, so always go for that one over the other ones. When you log off before the two hour VIP Campaign expires, it’ll work for you while you’re away. By the time you return, you should be greeted by thousands of extra dollars to play around with!

2. Refer to the Build Options Within the Management Menu and Follow the Missions Tab to Formulate a Proper Game Plan

• You’re free to build and upgrade whatever you choose in order to improve your hotel’s day to day operations. But you’re much better off mapping out your steps to an improved business by sticking to the Build options within the Management menu and sticking to the tasks listed within the mission tab.

• By doing so, you’ll have a much easier time staying on track and increasing your star level. Completing missions gets you extra cash and gems – gems are needed in order to add premium products to each of your hotel’s rooms, which goes a long way towards pleasing your customers and improving your hotel.

3. Try to Purchase Every Item Available Within a Room Before You Start Upgrading Them

• As you unlock new rooms and other facets of your hotel, you’ll need to add different items to them in order to increase profits and bring more patrons to your establishment. Try your best to purchase all of the available items for each unlocked room and other portions of your hotel before you start tending to all your other upgrading needs.

• For example, purchase all the extra batteries within your electrical room before you start upgrading them and your power generator as a whole. And improving your parking means more visitors will arrive at check-in, which increases the rate at which your hotel generates money. It may take a while for you to purchase the two extra premium items within a room with gems, so it may be best if you start upgrading the regular items within a room before you get your hands on those extra useful goodies. As soon as you have the gems to do so, use them to purchase a room’s premium items and watch your profits begin to soar!

4. Hire a New Worker for Each Facet of Your Operation Once You’ve Built up a Steady Income

• You don’t want to hire a whole bunch of workers before you even have a steady amount of money coming into your hotel. If you hire them too soon, you run the risk of them walking out on you when things get too tough. Just make sure your front desk, housekeeping, restaurant, and bar have at least one worker on duty when they initially open.

• Once you’ve added all the items to each of those hotel rooms and upgraded them a bit, go ahead and add an extra worker to each one. Once you’ve finally racked up a huge amount of money at a regular rate, be sure to add a third and final member to each of your rooms since you’ll be able to regularly pay them from that point forward.

5. Always Keep an Eye Out for Video Advertisement Watching Opportunities That Grant You Extra Money and Other Bonuses

• Be sure to keep a close eye out for all the video advertisement watching opportunities that pop up in the right corner of your screen. A very important patron will show up from time to time and gift you with extra cash from time to time, so watch a video to make that happen.

• The same activity applies to the nighttime skip task that allows you to quickly acquire the profits from the evening before. And when you finally log-in the next day to play the game again, always make sure you watch a video advertisement to double the number of earnings you gained during your time off. Watching video ads will take you a long way in Hotel Empire Tycoon.

