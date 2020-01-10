Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok Potentially Leaked (Report)

The latest Assassin’s Creed game may have just leaked online, along with various details about what players should expect. First posted on 4Chan (before appearing on Reddit), this leak comes from an anonymous source so take any of the information with a grain of salt. In the information revealed, we not only learn the name of the new title but different gameplay aspects that have either been tweaked or enhanced. Once again, we were unable to confirm the validity of the leaks so these should be considered rumors – not hard facts.

In the leak, we are told that the protagonist (who can be male or female) is called Jora. Set to debut next month during what we assume is PlayStation’s State of Play, Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok is rumored to be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X. Ragnarok’s release date was also included in this leak, with the poster stating it’s coming September 29, 2020.

As for the gameplay, Ragnarok is believed to have four-player co-op, which hasn’t been seen since Unity. This feature will be drop-in-drop-out, similar to last year’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Additional users would assume the role of adventurers that Jora travels with. Weapons will now feature a rune system to upgrade them and the iconic Hidden Blade is set to return. Stealth has also been overhauled, allowing players to hide in mud, snow, and crowds of people if their gear fits the group they’re with.

There will also be a reputation system that is apparently influenced by a variety of factors including quests completed, crimes committed, and how you interact with the townsfolk. The leveling system has been overhauled and sailing is available once again, but with a lessened focus on ship-to-ship combat.

Curiously, it appears that this open-world might be the biggest yet. The leak suggests that players can stumble across warring armies, with each kingdom meant to be wholly unique from the rest. Players can also capture settlements which are used to earn money or trade for goods. Finally, players can partake in large scale raids against forts with their Viking comrades.

While all of this sounds fantastic, we are hesitant about this information since we cannot even trace the history of user posting it. With no way to confirm these details, it’s more than possible that this is nothing more than wild rumors and speculations. That being said, we do know that Amazon accidentally leaked the game’s name and the Viking setting. It will be curious to see if Ubisoft pushes up Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok’s reveal following this leak.

