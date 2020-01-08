All Free Games & Content With Twitch Prime January 2020

Twitch Prime may not rewards viewers with ad-free viewing across the whole platform anymore, but it’s still worth having.

Viewers still get their free subscription each month to any streamer and they also have access to a lot of free games.

Going into the new year, Twitch Prime is offering a whopping 10 free games to all subscribers, so you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out on that.

On top of the free games, there’s a lot of free content up for grabs for games like Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends, Runescape, and many more.

All of the games are already available, but the rest of the free content has certain dates it will release on. This means you’ll have to pay attention to when all of this releases if you want to get everything as soon as possible.

Here’s a look at everything releasing for Twitch Prime members in January 2020.

Free Games with Prime (A Normal Lost Phone, Anarcute, Splasher, Kingdom New Lands, Dandara, Enter the Gungeon, Ape Out, Witcheye, Heave Ho and Gato Roboto)

Rocket League Content

Warframe Starter Pack

Black Desert Mobile Content

RAID: Shadow Legends Content

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content

League of Legends Content

Teamfight Tactics Content

Runescape Content

Fortress M Content

January 13 RAID: Shadow Legends Content

January 13 The King of Fighters ALLSTAR Content

January 15 Black Desert Mobile Content

January 15 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content

January 22 Fortress M Content

January 27 RAID: Shadow Legends Content

January 29 Black Desert Mobile Content

January 29 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Content

There’s a lot to look forward to this month and much of it is already available for players to pick up.

It’s important to note that even if you claim all of this free gear and let your Twitch Prime subscription lapse, you’ll still be able to keep everything you claimed.

This makes Twitch Prime a great deal to consider, especially if you’re seeing something you don’t want to miss.

If you don’t want to have a consistent subscription, just subscribe whenever you see something you like for that month, claim it, and let the sub run out.

Well, what are you waiting for? Get out there and claim all of your free stuff when you can! The free content won’t stick around forever, so don’t waste too much time.