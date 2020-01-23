VideoVideo related to 5 black clover phantom knights tips & tricks you need to know 2020-01-23T02:29:37-05:00

Black Clover Phantom Knights commands you to assemble the mightiest brigade in the land.

In order to reach that goal in Bandai Namco’s latest mobile game release, you’ll need to gather Asta and a number of recognizable characters from the popular manga/anime. You’ll then proceed to place your fantastical warriors in their proper grid-based positions and put them to work in intense battles against magical baddies. Black Clover Phantom Knights is far from a walk in the park, so you’ll need all the help you can get when it comes time to conquer your foes and succeed at every mode the game features. Lucky for you then that we have a tips guide ready for would-be brigade builders and adventures.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Black Clover Phantom Knights:

1. The Proper Team Setup is Always Key

• This mobile RPG gives you a ton of characters to assemble that can then be placed into four teams of five party members. You’ll begin to notice that each character falls under one battle type – Attacker, Defender, Buffer, Jammer, Extra, and Healer. Of course, you’ll need to make sure each team formation has a four- or five-star level member on it at all times.

• Once that’s done, you’ll need to build a team around that high-level character and make sure a few of those characters activate a Formation Compatibility status effect. Attackers and Defenders are better suited on the front line, Buffers and Jammers do their best work in the center, and Extras and Healers work better when placed in the very last line of defense. When it comes to Attackers and how you place them, put an Attacker with the largest HP pool out front so they can absorb tons of damage and act as sort of a Tank type character. If you want to place a second Attacker on your team, put him or her on the backline to give yourself an extra advantage in battle should your front line Attacker go down in the heat of battle.

2. The Magical Keys to Victory

• Once a battle begins, your band of five warriors will automatically deal damage and usually be tasked with defeating three waves of enemies. It’s always crucial to start out your team in a defensive formation for the first two waves of foes they come up against. This positioning will keep them alive longer and give them more of a fighting chance against the last set of enemies.

• Once your current team manages to fight their way up to the third and final set of baddies, quickly switch them to an offensive formation. This switch-up will increase their attack effectiveness and allow them to go all-in at their strongest during the final battle. Once you’re pitted against the final enemy lineup, activate character abilities as soon as they’re ready to go and put your AOM attack to good use. Wait until you have two or more AOM attack orbs filled before you let loose so you can pull off this super attack in quick succession.

3. Farming XP Will Take You Very Far

• After you complete any of the battles contained within Quest Mode, you’ll usually be gifted with a Skip Ticket or two. This item primarily works as a sort of farming XP tool. Whenever you have 10 or more Skip Tickets within your possession and a whole lot of AP to work with, go back to a previously beaten stage to put the Skip Quest option to good use. It’s always best if you use this method to quickly strengthen a team of your weakest characters. Skipping a single level 10 times means those weak characters will level up much faster and collect a lot more GP points for their stat enhancement needs. Every time you end up earning a few more new characters that you want to quickly level up, immediately put them to work with the Skip Quest method.

• When it comes to enhancing your preferred characters, you should always try to fully unlock every stat boost on a single board before you make your way onto the next one. New stat enhancement boards open up once you evolve a character, which then gives that character even more stat boosts to earn. So be sure to earn every stat enhancer on a character’s three-star board, then proceed to do the same for the four-star board and so on.

4. Honing Gates Contain Difficult Battles, But the Rewards They Provide are Worth the Trouble

• Whenever you get your hands on a few Honing Keys, make sure your strongest set of characters is up to the task of taking on a series of super-tough battles. They’ll need to be if they have any hopes of overcoming the challenges contained within any of the five Honing Gates you choose to unlock. Each gate contains its own type of XP earning function or reward that’s always worth acquiring. If you happen to have five or more Honing Keys on you, go crazy and unlock all five Honing Gates at once. All five gates will stay open for a limited time, so it’s best if you try your hand at winning a battle within each gate. That way, you can acquire each set of rewards or XP every gate contains during one sitting before they close shut once more.

5. Be Sure to Login Every Day to Acquire Useful Rewards and Also Make Sure You Finish All Your Daily Missions Before Logging Off

• Logging in on a daily basis will help you earn all sorts of incredible items that you’ll need for character enhancing functions and other needs. So even when you’re not looking to play the game for a full session the very next day, just login anyways so you can acquire a bunch of items that you’ll need for your next full playthrough. During that next full playthrough, make sure you complete every last one of your daily missions before you log off – the items you get from doing so are definitely worth the effort.

• Black Clover Phantom Knights can definitely be categorized as a gatcha game due to its focus on acquiring new characters through a lottery system of sorts. Within the Summon menu are all sorts of ways you can get your hands on new characters and jewels. If you have enough Black Jewels to do so, take advantage of the 11 Summon purchase for the summoning options that give you more than one way to acquire jewels and rare characters. The other summoning options only give you the chance to perform an 11 Summon, by the way. Never forget that you can get a free 11 Summon during a new daily play session, so make good use of that option every time you log in as well.

