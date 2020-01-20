10 G.I. Joe: War on Cobra Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra Game Trailer – Available NowG.I. Joe: War on Cobra is now available for FREE on the App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore. DOWNLOAD THE GAME HERE TODAY! – https://app.adjust.com/8s5wj6z?campaign=YouTube Choose a side and battle in G.I. Joe: War on Cobra! Build, upgrade, and defend your base in this high action, competitive multiplayer strategy game, featuring your favorite G.I. Joe Heroes and Cobra Villains! The War on Cobra wages on…where does your allegiance lie? Clash with or against iconic characters like Duke, Snake Eyes, Scarlett, Roadblock, Storm Shadow, Baroness, and more! Deploy or demolish Units like H.I.S.S., Mamba, Vamp, and M.O.B.A.T. The future of Earth is at stake, will you save it or conquer it? FEATURES ● Collect Hero, Troop, Command, and Vehicle cards and customize your deck to attack enemies or defend your base ● Compete with other players in PVP Events and work your way up the ranks! ● Equip your Squad and defend from land, sea, or air with special defenses, including Turrets, Sea Mines, Armed Troops and Heavy Artillery. ● Choose a side! G.I. Joe and Cobra factions have unique Units and Buildings and play differently for a truly substantial gaming experience! ● Complete an ever changing array of Missions to earn additional resources and special rewards for your troops! COLLECT HEROES, VILLAINS, TROOPS, AND VEHICLES Collect cards and customize your deck to upgrade your Heroes, Troops, Commands, and Vehicles. Open Cargo Shipments loaded with essential units and resources. Move your way through the tiers to unlock enhanced characters, weapons, and more! COMPETE IN PVP EVENTS TO ATTACK AND DEFEND Battle against players from around the globe in Events and Alliance Wars for oil, minerals, intel, and PVP Ranking. Deploy Units in battle to attack enemy bases and raid their resources. Vehicles can hold extra heroes to bring them to the front lines and can unlock special weapons and extra guns! Work your way up the ranks for the best rewards! BUILD, UPGRADE, AND CUSTOMIZE YOUR BASE Produce resources to increase base protection and participate in epic battles! Upgrade your base to defend your resources from enemy troops determined to liberate them for their own use! Gain access to new and advanced defenses as you customize and level-up your Headquarters. Subscribe to the G.I. Joe: War on Cobra YouTube Channel by clicking here – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRSHZIXvyXbmDoh8d55rtJQ?sub_confirmation=1 2020-01-20T15:28:56.000Z

It’s been a while since we’ve hopped into game inspired by the 80s cartoon franchise, G.I. Joe.

Game publisher D3 Go! has decided to break that long dry spell and offer up a mobile game that makes the most sense for the classic military cartoon – a strategy RPG on par with Clash of Clans. That game is G.I. Joe: War on Cobra, an engrossing experience that throws you into the ongoing battle between the G.I. Joe and Cobra factions. Both sides have access to a number of powerful agents that you can put to work when you finally decide to align yourself with either side. There are heroes/villains to train and throw you into war, troops to place alongside them and even vehicles you can place onto the battlefield. With this developer curated tips guide, you’ll have all the advice you need when it comes to fighting the good (or evil) fight.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for G.I. Joe: War on Cobra:

1. Select a Team of Both Damage Dealers and Tanks

• To secure the best chance of victory, it’s critical to bring units that fill a tank role (such as Roadblock or B.A.T.’s) as well as units that deal a ton of damage (such as Baroness or the Steel Battalion). Keeping these units that create large damage behind the tanks should ensure the best possible outcome in many scenarios.

2. Construct Buildings that Spawn Defenders ASAP

• Spawned defenders from Barracks or Guard Towers can be a real pain to deal with in battle, especially in large numbers, as attackers will need to choose between defeating buildings or the spawned units. Having more of these buildings in your base also means more spawned units, so building these should be a priority for any effective defense.

3. Create Difficult Scenarios for Attackers Using Tank Traps

• Creating a labyrinth that opponents must traverse using your Tank Traps is an effective way of making sure they never make it to your HQ. Force foes to go through the wringer in order to win using a combination of Tank Traps, Mines, and strategically placed Turrets to maximize the damage sustained by your opponent as they attempt to make it through your carefully-planned death trap.

4. Finish Tips and Achievements

• Not only do Tips and Achievements teach you how to do most of the core activities and actions in War on Cobra, but you also earn rewards for completing them (including mission objectives), giving you a kick-start to your early game! Be sure to capitalize on available Tips and Achievements whenever possible.

5. Take Out the Most Dangerous Buildings Early (if Possible)

• Artillery, Rocket Salvos, and Sea Lasers all pose very high threats to attackers when left untouched (as do Missile Turrets, if you’re a fan of airborne units), but what those defenses provide in firepower, they lack in durability. A well-placed Command card or Leader Command can make short work of these defenders, so be sure to make use of those options to clear the path for your army.

6. Rank Up and Level Up Your Favorite Units

• If you have a line-up that you’re particularly fond of, don’t forget to level up the units in that roster! Rank Ups are also critical to making a fully-effective team, as they give units access to new special abilities; Rank Ups also unlock new Commands for Leaders, which can turn the tide of battle when used at the right times.

7. Participate in Events

• Events are an effective way to obtain resources, Rank Up items, Cargoes, and featured Unit cards. Make sure to participate in Events any time they are active.

8. G.I. Joe Faction Tips #1

• Put Your Tanks up Front – your enemies have one goal: to stop you from destroying their base. Use Leaders like Roadblock in your squad to ensure that you have a tank drawing their fire while you deal with the traps and buildings standing in your way. Roadblock also brings defensive support to the table with his leader skill Culinary Expert, which inspires his allies and reduces the damage they take.

• Deal with Those Pesky Air Units – your opponents will try to outsmart you by building Drone Factories to assault your army from the skies. Bazooka, armed with his…well, bazooka will make short work of those drones as he destroys them from the ground. Keep the skies clear and your allies safe as you carve your way through your opponent’s base to lay waste to their HQ.

• Someone Call the Doc – always at the ready, Doc plays a key role in keeping your team alive. Keep her behind your army and she will provide a steady stream of healing so your army can take any beating the opponent throws your way. Rank up your Doc to gain more powerful healing that can bounce to multiple units and recover your army’s health even faster.

9. G.I. Joe Faction Tips #2

• Use Commands to Stay in Control of Battle – your opponent’s goal is to make it impossible for you to advance into their base, so use your Command Cards to shut them down. Drop an EMP Blast into a cluster of buildings to disable them temporarily while you destroy them, or launch a Smoke Bombardment and move your army into the area to hide them in a cloud of smoke while you dismantle your opponent’s defenses. These area of effect Command Cards can completely change the outcome of battle when used effectively.

• Leaders Set the Tone of Battle – Roadblock might be your go-to guy for being on the front lines of the action, but other leaders bring important abilities to the table that also greatly impact the battle. Scarlett can temporarily take control of an opponent’s turret so it turns and fires on its own base, and Duke can call down air support to heal and increase the damage of your army. If you’re able to get Snake Eyes in your squad, use his ability to call forth his wolf, Timber, to damage and stun buildings while Snake Eyes tears through your enemy troops.

10. Cobra Faction Tips

• There’s More Where That Came From – Cobra thrives on damage and they are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure total destruction, even at the cost of their own troops. Enter the B.A.T Squad! These cheap, tanky units are perfect for placing at your front lines to take all the damage. B.A.T Squad defeated? No problem! At 2 AP, you can continue to bring a steady stream of these expendable troops while their superiors destroy everything in sight. Don’t forget to resupply your B.A.T squad after the battle so they can keep taking damage for you again and again.

• That’s Gotta Sting – an early-game vehicle with so much versatility is the infamous Stinger. This 4WD vehicle packs a punch with an armored hull to keep it alive. Assign a hero to the Stinger in battle and you gain access to the Stinger’s missiles to help clear the skies and deal heavy damage to your opponent’s base.

• Get in the Action – Action Points are required to deploy your army, so you want to ensure a steady income of these as your destroy your opponent’s base. More Action Points means more units means more damage and destruction. Destro is gonna love this, and in fact, adding him to your squad and deploying him in battle will make sure you get even more Action Points. With his ability “Arms Empire,” any building destroyed while Destro is on the battlefield will yield extra Action Points.

• Overwhelm Them with Numbers, But Watch Out – being expendable means bringing more to the table and Cobra definitely brings more. Many of the units you can add to your Cobra squad cost less Action Points and consist of multiple units, so deploy them all and overwhelm your opponent with swarms of units. Send in your B.A.T Squad, Cobra Troopers, Incinerators, and Saw Vipers and watch them bring overwhelming pain. Be sure to watch out for Heavy Artillery and Rocket Salvo as those buildings cause devastating area of effect damage if not dealt with properly.

• Attack Them From All Sides – as you push forward and conquer your opponents, pay attention to where they have set up their defenses. Use Air Vehicles like Black Dragon and Mamba to attack them from the skies, or bring your Moray or Mantis to the sea to destroy their oil reserves and steal those resources for yourself. Don’t forget to bring your Command Cards to call in a bomber from the skies with your Area Strike, or temporarily take control of an enemy building with Hack Turret and force it to attack its own base.

