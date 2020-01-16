Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: How to Find, Collect and Use Soul Emblems on the Community Board

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Soul Emblems OverviewCollect Soul Emblems and then use them to build up the Community Board! Watch this video to learn how. #DBZKAKAROT is coming to Xbox One, PS4, and PC on Jan. 17, 2020. Pre-Order today: https://bandainam.co/DBZKAKAROT #DragonBall #BandaiNamco Follow Bandai Namco Entertainment: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcous/?hl=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS Twitter: https://twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS/ Tumblr: http://bandainamcous.tumblr.com/ Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/bandainamcous 2020-01-10T20:11:47.000Z

In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, there’s a special mechanic that does a great job of increasing stats for each character in your Z Warriors staple.

That mechanic is known as the Community Board. And in order to unlock each one for use, you’ll need to get your hands on some Soul Emblems. Soul Emblems are icons based on playable and non-playable characters in the game that can be equipped to the Community Board of your choosing. For instance, you’ll unlock the Z Warrior Community board as soon as you get a Soul Emblem for Goku. As you make your way through the game, you’ll begin to gather even more Soul Emblems just by completing main missions, side quests and interacting with recognizable characters throughout each location you explore.

Soul Emblems that classify as Community Board leaders unlock new boards. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to place your other emblems on that newly unlocked board. Whenever you earn a new non-leader emblem, take a look at the level of strength in each Community Board category for that emblem. Whichever Community Board category level is the highest for that character means that’s the board they should be placed on. Now you can choose to place your Soul Emblems on whichever board you choose. But it may be best if you attach a Soul Emblem to the Community Board category they’re the strongest in. Yamcha may make more sense to attach to the Z Community Board, for example. But his high Adult Community stats make him a better fit for that board.

When the time comes for you to place a Soul Emblem on a Community Board, try to connect it to the other emblems around it to activate community bonuses. By checking out the Confirm Bonuses option on a Community Board or by looking at an individual Soul Emblem, you can see which other emblems it properly connects to for extra stat bonuses. For example, you can activate the “Ultimate Father-Son Team” and “Master and Student” bonuses on the Z Warrior Community Board just by making sure Goku, Gohan, and Piccolo are all connected through the pathway lines.

You can level up your Soul Emblems by giving them gifts that you earn just by playing through the game. The best way to go about choosing which gift to give to an emblem is by checking out which stats the gift helps improve. So if you happen to have a gift in your possession that increases one’s cooking proficiency, be sure to award that gift to a Soul Emblem that has a high cooking level to make that skill even stronger. As you reach new friendship levels for a Soul Emblem, you’ll earn awesome rewards. Just take a look at each Soul Emblem individually to see what those rewards are. There are three awards in total that can be earned from each Soul Emblem.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has a ton of Soul Emblems for you to collect. Refer to the list below to see which Community Boards can be unlocked over time and which Soul Emblems fit best on each one (this list will be updated over time):

1. Z Warrior Community (Activates Community Skills That Aid You in Battle)

• Goku (Community Board Leader)

• Kid Gohan

• Krillin

• Tien

• Piccolo

2. Cooking Community (Activates Skills That Help You Cook Better)

• Chi-Chi (Community Board Leader)

• Chiaotzu

• Puar

3. Adult Community (Activates Skills That Help You Earn More Zeni Currency)

• Master Roshi (Community Board Leader)

• Nam

• Yamcha

4. Adventure Community (Activates Skills That Help You Earn More HP and Ki During Your Adventure)

• Yajirobe (Community Board Leader)

5. Training Community (Activates Skills That Help Boost Your EXP, DEF and a Myriad of Other Effect)

• King Kai (Community Board Leader)

6. Community of the Gods (Activates Skills That Helps You Earn More Z Orbs and Other Items From Battles)

• Mr. Popo (Community Board Leader)

• King Yemma

• Kami

7. ???

• Android 8