Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Trailer for Joker (Kombat Pack)

The Joker disrupts #MK11 in Early Access on 1/28, Full Release 2/4.

Mortal Kombat 11 is still in the midst of delivering all of its Kombat Pack DLC characters.

The still-thriving fighter’s latest roster member has already been revealed and now we finally get to see him in action – DC Comics’ “Clown Prince of Crime” and iconic Batman nemesis, Joker. Joker’s reveal gameplay trailer shows the crazed clown assault his foes with a cane, Jack-in-the-Box explosives, and even a sick pair of boxing gloves. Joker even beats down his opponent with another whole person after he rolls them onto the battlefield via a wheelchair.

Joker’s funniest attack comes in the form of a Batman doll, which he uses to mock the character with his own rendition of Batman’s voice before he uses it as a gun. Joker’s moveset is expectedly brutal and hilarious – his Fatal Blow shows him going to town on his foe with a beatdown reminiscent of the one he delivered to Robin before he killed him with explosives.

As for Joker’s Fatality, he brings back a familiar Mortal Kombat mechanic by springing up the “Friendship” sign above the character’s head. Then he proceeds to hand his soon-to-be-deceased foe a cake that quickly explodes, which then launches them into the air to get blasted to bits with a Tommy Gun. Joker’s “Friendship” sign then switches to “Fatality” and falls right on the remains of the now-demolished opponent in a very cool moment.

Early access for Joker begins on January 28. As for the new costumes coming to Mortal Kombat 11, a “DC Elseworlds” skin pack is on its way. It features a Killer Croc skin for Baraka, The Batman Who Laughs skin for Noob Saibot and a Catwoman skin for Kitana. The final DLC costume set to arrive is a “Time Lord of Apokolips” Geras skin. All of these costumes will arrive alongside Joker on his early access launch day.

