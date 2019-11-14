Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Trailer for Sindel (Kombat Pack)

Mortal Kombat 11 – Official Sindel Gameplay TrailerThe Scream Queen has returned with a thirst for Kombat! Sindel joins the #MK11 roster for Early Access via Kombat Pack 11/26, full release 12/3! Buy here: http://go.wbgames.com/MK11 To learn more about Mortal Kombat 11, please visit http://www.mortalkombat.com or join the #MK11 konversation: Twitter: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Twitter Facebook: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Facebook Instagram: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Instagram Discord: https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Discord Official WB Games Channels: WB Games: https://go.wbgames.com/WBGames Facebook: https://go.wbgames.com/WBFacebook Twitter: https://go.wbgames.com/WBTwitter 2019-11-14T14:00:00.000Z

Mortal Kombat’s Queen of Edenia has returned with vengeance on her mind!

As part of Mortal Kombat 11’s 2019 “Kombat Pack,” Sindel heads back into battle as a vicious “Revenant” who’s out for revenge. Her debut gameplay trailer sees the lady warrior utilize her trademark spear, elongated hair, and powerful screech during some pretty sick combos. Many of Sindel’s newest abilities see her tap into some sort of spirit that helps enhance her screeching powers. It also looks like she has access to a sick grapple attack that allows her to hold her opponent in place with her hair, fling him/her onto her spear, then slowly drag them deeper into it to cause even more severe damage before she unleashes a mighty screech. Sindel’s Fatality is equally as brutal – she grabs her hapless foe with her hair, then proceeds to screech so loud that her opponent’s body slowly dismembers.

Sindel is set to launch for Kombat Pack purchasers on the “Early Access” date of November 26. Everyone else will gain access to her on December 3. As for the character skin pack that’s set to launch alongside her, this time players will be getting the “Gothic Horror Skin Pack.” This DLC package will come with new horror-themed costumes for Raiden, Geras, and Cetrion. A bonus costume in the form of “Klassic Cassie” is also set to arrive on Sindel’s launch date as well.

