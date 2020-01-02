Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: January 2020

Here are the Pokemon GO Raid Bosses and the best counters to use against them.

The counters we recommend were researched from GamePress and User JaceMasood on The Silph Road Subreddit.

The Raid Bosses were found on The Silph Road.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Here’s the full list of Pokemon GO Raid Bosses:

*Unconfirmed Tier One: Snorunt – Machamp, Rampardos, Metagross, Chandelure Shinx – Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp, Rhyperior Klink – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres Cubchoo – Machamp, Rampardos, Metagross, Chandelure Tier Two: Raichu – Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp, Rhyperior Dewgong – Machamp, Hariyama, Raikou, Electivire Cloyster – Machamp, Hariyama, Raikou, Electivire Stantler – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Blaziken Mawile – Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres Tier Three: Alolan Raichu – Groudon, Darkrai, Gengar, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball) Jynx – Rampardos, Giratina (Origin), Darkrai, Metagross, Chandelure, Moltres Piloswine – Machamp, Moltres, Kyogre, Kingler (W/ Crabhammer) Delibird – Rampardos, Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Metagross, Chandelure, Moltres, Raikou Skarmory – Moltres, Raikou, Electivire, Chandelure Tier Four: Alolan Marowak – Groudon, Rampardos, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form) Galarian Weezing – Mewtwo (w/ Psystrike or Psychic), Metagross, Excadrill, Groudon Lapras – Machamp, Hariyama, Raikou, Electivire Walrein – Machamp, Hariyama, Raikou, Electivire Abomasnow – Moltres, Chandelure, Entei, Blaziken, Machamp, Metagross, Pinsir Tier Five: Virizon (until January 7) – Moltres, Rayquaza, Honchkrow, Mewtwo, Gardevoir, Roserade (w/ poison-type moves) EX Raid: Regigigas – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Blaziken

In other news, players can get Lapras that know Ice Shard and Ice Beam – two moves they normally don’t learn – via Research Breakthroughs all throughout the month of January, according to Niantic. All players have to do is complete seven different research tasks on seven different days. In addition, the monthly Team GO Rocket Special Research quest has been updated so that players have a chance to catch Shadow Moltres when they beat Giovanni.

In addition, Heatran is moving back into five star Raids from January 7 to February 4, according to the developer. Players have a chance to catch its shiny form.

Niantic also mentioned that more Pokemon from the Unova region are coming soon to the game, but they have not said which ones or when.

During the Adventure Sync Hatchathon from January 2 to 16, players will receive extra Stardust, rare candy and a Unova Stone if they walk a certain distance, according to Niantic. Players can also find certain Pokemon with party hats in Eggs or the wild.

